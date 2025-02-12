February 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Prison problems continue, as Senators hear of significant staff shortfalls
South Florida inmates will soon get COVID-19 vaccines. Image via WUSF.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 12, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

FDOT chief proposes using electric mini-planes to circumvent traffic

HeadlinesInfluence

Carlos Guillermo Smith and Johanna López want old pools to meet new safety standards

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers propose tax credits to enhance hurricane resilience

prison_wakulla__florida_department_of_corrections_
'The inmates have more experience than the officers.'

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice is hearing a familiar message of recurrent resource deficiencies in Florida’s prison system. And the gap between needs and money to address them will present problems for the foreseeable future.

Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon told Senators of “staffing challenges” even amid “historical support in the last few years.”

“Massive turnover” is an issue, with roughly 27,000 inmates coming in and out of the system annually, Dixon said.

The 88,000 inmates in the system are up 8,000 since January 2021, but staff levels are roughly flat at 24,000, leading to the opening of 53 housing units “on the backs of existing officers and additional overtime,” supplemented by National Guard troops that will be repurposed later this year.

Another 3,000 inmates are expected in the next couple of years, further exacerbating overtime issues.

Education buildings have opened up, Dixon said, but with security brought over from housing units. The problems are especially acute in North Florida and the Panhandle, with traveling staff brought in to deal with shortages.

Tenure, or lack thereof, is also an issue.

“Fifty-eight percent of our staff have less than two years experience. Seventy percent have less than three years. The inmates have more experience than the officers,” Dixon said.

Post-COVID offenders are more violent than those from before the pandemic, which requires a more “intense” staffing, Dixon said.

And man hours are up 93% since 2019 for hospitalization of inmates, further increasing overtime hours.

“We are at a fork in the road,” Dixon added.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJeff Brandes: Major reform is needed at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

nextLawmakers propose tax credits to enhance hurricane resilience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories