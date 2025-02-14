Conflicts abound in new Florida push against kratom compound

A new nonprofit, the Global Kratom Coalition (GKC), has launched a highly funded campaign to restrict Floridians’ access to 7-Hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH.

This echoes efforts by GKC to ban the product in Texas, Arizona and Tennessee, and an unsuccessful legislative attempt (AB 2365) in California.

Consumers familiar with 7-OH might find this bizarre: Research into 7-OH has shown this alkaloid from the kratom plant to have a strong safety profile and effective pain relief potential to make it a promising alternative to traditional opioids.

Initial research indicates no abuse potential, which was a key factor in the decision by the Department of Health and Human Services to reject efforts to ban Kratom and 7-OH, stating that, by contrast, “there is significant risk of immediate adverse public health consequences for potentially millions of users if kratom and its components” were controlled as Schedule 1 drugs.

Certainly, 7-OH is an adult product that needs proper government oversight. That’s why the two leading organizations in the space, the American Kratom Association and the Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust, have signed a joint agreement to work with lawmakers and regulators to ensure that 7-OH products are properly regulated by states and kept out of the hands of minors.

So why on earth does GKC want to deny access to 7-OH products? It’s a classic bait-and-switch: raising illegitimate concerns about a competitor to hide legitimate concerns about their own product.

And meet J.W. Ross, the huckster and convicted embezzler behind this effort.

Ross, the founder of the Global Kratom Coalition, is best known as the founder of Botanic Tonics, manufacturer of the massively successful kava shot Feel Free. Tragically, not long after unwitting consumers exposed to his marketing bonanza began using Feel Free, they discovered the product was highly addictive, leading them on a downward spiral of increasing usage, illness and even death.

According to the L.A. Times, after Californian Romulo Torres was lured into using the product by targeted social media ads, he experienced psychosis, delirium, vomiting and loss of consciousness. Seeking to join together with other victims of Feel Free, he filed a class action lawsuit against J.W. Ross and Botanic Tonics. The class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern District of California contains disturbing claims about the manufacturing of Feel Free.

New York Times bestselling author Scott Carney investigated the controversy in a comprehensive YouTube video, and was contacted by Ross himself. Ross informed Carney that he had been sentenced to nine years in jail for embezzling millions of dollars.

Policymakers are just starting to grapple with the problem. Recently, the Utah Department of Agriculture delisted Feel Free and other products containing kava and kratom from their Registered Products list.

With regulators and policymakers on their backs, GKC is mounting a furious effort to scapegoat 7-OH as a means to distract attention from their problematic product.

Ross certainly has put his money where his mouth is. GKC led the effort to pass AB 2365 (a 7-OH ban) in California, and even contributed $11,000 to state Rep. Matt Haney’s re-election campaign shortly after Haney introduced AB 2365.

Worse yet, the GKC also pledged $250,000 to the University of Florida (UF) Foundation ostensibly to establish a new fund dedicated to research on kratom. Just after receiving this promise of funding, at the behest of the GKC, four UF Ph.D.s drafted a confidential statement, devoid of any data or references to any existing research, attacking 7-OH products and manufacturers.

Why would UF officials be so vocal against 7-OH, despite having performed no human studies on the compound? As Upton Sinclair famously said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”