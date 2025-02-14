Ileana Garcia advocates to improve services for young adults looking for housing

Young adults aging out of foster care or facing homelessness could have additional support systems if a new measure is adopted.

Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia filed a bill (SB 584) with the aim of helping young adults transition from foster care to independent living successfully, providing them with the resources and the support they need to thrive.

The bill would require that institutions within the Florida College System and state universities prioritize housing and work-study opportunities for students who are or were experiencing homelessness or had spent time in foster care. These institutions would further be prohibited from requiring these students to have a cosigner or guarantor for housing.

The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI) is a program designed to help young adults who have aged out of foster care or are at risk of becoming homeless. The program provides Housing Choice Vouchers to eligible applicants and offers rental assistance for up to 36 months to help secure stable housing, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

To qualify for the initiative, individuals must between 18 and 24, have left foster care or will be leaving within 90 days, and be at risk of becoming homeless.

Through the bill, the Department of Children and Families (DCF), alongside community-based care lead agencies and housing authorities, would be required to comply with HUD requirements to administer the FYI initiative, including securing supportive services and verifying the young adult’s child welfare history.

Agencies would be responsible for facilitating residential leases for foster care youth and former foster care youth, including assuring landlords of monthly payment by DCF, community-based care agencies or subcontractors through cosigning leases, and providing guarantees.

In addition to housing assistance, the FYI initiative would require support services be provided to help young adults reach self-sufficiency including workforce training, education, and mental health support.

The Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability would be required to conduct a study and consult with DCF, the Board of Governors of the State University System, the Department of Commerce, affected young adults and other agencies on the barriers presented to young adults who are currently or were formerly homeless or in foster care while they obtain housing. Findings would be reported by Dec. 1, 2026.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.