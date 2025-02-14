February 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis slams Democrats for supporting Dreamers as state yanks in-state tuition rates

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 14, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis says it’s too soon to set Special Election for Geraldine Thompson’s seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Johanna López wants to make sure violence victims aren’t evicted

HeadlinesInfluence

Backing the blue with green: Gov. DeSantis wants a raise for law enforcement officers and firefighters

DeSantis immigration bill
'I don't think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you're here illegally.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is clapping back at Democrats who fought to save in-state tuition for Dreamers.

DeSantis signed a package of immigration legislation that included eliminating in-state tuition rates for undocumented students attending Florida’s public universities and colleges. The change rolls back a 2014 state law that made it possible for them to avoid being charged the significantly higher out-of-state tuition rate.

“I don’t think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you’re here illegally,” DeSantis said Friday at a press conference, adding that giving them in-state tuition rates in the first place was “a slap in the face.”

About 6,500 students attending Florida’s public universities and colleges will see their tuition tripled or quadrupled starting in July. Democrats worry that many will abandon their studies and drop out.

“You had these Democrats saying that this was somehow the worst thing in the world. And one of them even said, ‘The illegal students, that’s going to be the leaders of the future, including the President of the United States,’” DeSantis said at his press conference Friday. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Really? Born in a foreign country? No, I don’t think so.’”

Democrats argued it was heartless to raise tuition rates undocumented students who are trying to pursue careers and end up paying taxes, benefiting the state in the long run.

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia also defended those students during the debate on the Senate floor.

“Our Dreamers are hardworking young people who are seeking an opportunity to better their lives through higher education and supercharge our economy through an impactful career,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Republicans countered that Dreamers are taking away spots from Florida residents at schools. Sen. Randy Fine, who co-sponsored the bill, blamed the students’ parents for bringing them to the country illegally.

“The 2,000 students we know are not going to a Florida university of their choice because an illegal immigrant is there: What about their dreams?” Fine said Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJohanna López wants to make sure violence victims aren't evicted

nextGov. DeSantis says it's too soon to set Special Election for Geraldine Thompson's seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories