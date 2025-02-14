Gov. DeSantis slams Democrats for supporting Dreamers as state yanks in-state tuition rates

Gov. Ron DeSantis is clapping back at Democrats who fought to save in-state tuition for Dreamers.

DeSantis signed a package of immigration legislation that included eliminating in-state tuition rates for undocumented students attending Florida’s public universities and colleges. The change rolls back a 2014 state law that made it possible for them to avoid being charged the significantly higher out-of-state tuition rate.

“I don’t think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you’re here illegally,” DeSantis said Friday at a press conference, adding that giving them in-state tuition rates in the first place was “a slap in the face.”

About 6,500 students attending Florida’s public universities and colleges will see their tuition tripled or quadrupled starting in July. Democrats worry that many will abandon their studies and drop out.

“You had these Democrats saying that this was somehow the worst thing in the world. And one of them even said, ‘The illegal students, that’s going to be the leaders of the future, including the President of the United States,’” DeSantis said at his press conference Friday. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Really? Born in a foreign country? No, I don’t think so.’”

Democrats argued it was heartless to raise tuition rates undocumented students who are trying to pursue careers and end up paying taxes, benefiting the state in the long run.

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia also defended those students during the debate on the Senate floor.

“Our Dreamers are hardworking young people who are seeking an opportunity to better their lives through higher education and supercharge our economy through an impactful career,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Republicans countered that Dreamers are taking away spots from Florida residents at schools. Sen. Randy Fine, who co-sponsored the bill, blamed the students’ parents for bringing them to the country illegally.

“The 2,000 students we know are not going to a Florida university of their choice because an illegal immigrant is there: What about their dreams?” Fine said Thursday.