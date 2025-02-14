Dana Trabulsy proposes expanding scope of practice for certain health care workers

A new initiative aims to streamline health care services by broadening the roles of certain health care professionals.

Fort Pierce Republican Dana Trabulsy filed a bill (HB 647) that aims to enhance health care access and efficiency in Florida by expanding the scope of practice for physician assistants (PAs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs).

The proposed legislation would expand the roles and responsibilities of PAs and APRNs, enabling them to sign death certificates, oversee hospice care and authorize do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders. This expansion could enhance access to care, particularly in underserved areas with limited physician availability.

Under the proposed measure, a funeral director who initially takes custody of a deceased body or fetus is responsible for filing a death certificate electronically. In the absence of a funeral director, the bill would permit a PA or APRN to file the death certificate, as long as they adhere to the written protocol of a licensed physician or the district medical examiner of the county where the death occurred.

To improve the quality and continuity of hospice care, the bill proposes to expand the roles of PAs and APRNs within hospice care teams. This expansion would allow them to oversee various aspects of hospice care, such as managing admissions, transfers and discharges.

PAs and APRNs would be able to make decisions in an emergency situation in regard to withholding or withdrawing emergency treatments based on a patient’s DNR order, including withholding CPR. Furthermore, the expansion of roles for PAs and APRNs to carry out tasks usually performed by physicians could lead to more streamlined health care services.

The Department of Health would be responsible for overseeing the implementation and enforcement of the provisions outlined in the bill. This would include creating detailed guidelines and protocols, training and education, monitoring and compliance, raising public awareness, and receiving feedback.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1.