Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new members to the Florida Transportation Commission

DeSantis 2
The Governor is making moves on this board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing two new members to the Florida Transportation Commission while reappointing four existing members

New appointments to the commission include Barbara Haselden, a graduate of Ball State University and owner and president of Barbara L. Haselden, Inc. Haselden is a member of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and a licensed Florida Life and Health Insurance Agent.

Also joining the commission as a new member is Hung Mai, the President and CEO of H.T. Mai, Inc., with a background that includes serving on the Hillsborough River Basin Board and the Hillsborough County Planning Commission. Mai has expertise in civil engineering, which he gained at the National Institute of Technology in Saigon.

DeSantis also announced four seasoned members will be continuing on with the commission.

John Browning Jr. is President of Browning Consulting and Browning Packing, and Vice President of Political Affairs at Murray H. Goodman. Browning currently serves on the Florida Historical Commission and is active in both the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Restaurants and Lodging Association. Browning earned his business management degree from Florida State University.

Richard Burke is a graduate of Randolph Macon College, and an operating partner at Energy Capital Partners Management, LP. Burke also holds the chair at Biffa and is on the boards of K9s for Warriors and the Environmental Research and Education Foundation.

David Genson, President of Development at Barron Collier Companies, holds memberships in the Naples Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Collier, and Leadership Florida. Genson earned his degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Florida Gulf Coast University.

Alex Lastra, Managing Partner of Desarrollo Florida, LLC, has a history of significant contributions as Senior Managing Director at Atlantic Pacific Development and President of the Latin Builders Association. Lastra gained his finance degree from Florida International University.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

Categories