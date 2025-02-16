February 16, 2025
Powerful cold front slamming Florida, prompts thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches
A massive cold front plowing through North Florida causes many schools and government services to shut down Tuesday.

Palm Tree Before a Tropical Storm or Hurricane
Daytona 500 set for Sunday afternoon could be impacted by rains from strong weather system.

A powerful cold front draping much of America from the Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard was plowing through Florida Sunday prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches in several North Florida counties.

It’s not clear how the weather system will impact the Daytona 500 race set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. President Donald Trump is also set to attend the big race at the Daytona Speedway. The National Weather Service (NWS) office at Jacksonville International Airport is calling for some rain to fall as far south as Daytona along Florida’s peninsula.

Meanwhile, the Panhandle area got hit with heavy rains and winds Sunday morning well into 9 a.m. The NWS office in Tallahassee issued severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the Panhandle and tornado watches were issued for portions of at least seven counties along the Gulf Coast and into inland areas near the state line with Georgia.

“Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Douglas to near Moody Air Force Base, moving east at 45 mph,” the NWS Tallahassee office said in an update about 8:40 a.m.

With the front moving that fast, the state’s Northeast Florida corner was bracing for major impacts from the swift-moving cold front.

“Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the NWS in Jacksonville said in a warning posted just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The rough weather comes amid perhaps the biggest annual sporting event each year in Florida and that is the Daytona 500. As of morning, the severe thunderstorm watches did not stretch as far south as Daytona, though counties just north of Volusia were in areas of note for forecasters. NWS high wind advisories did stretch as far south as Flagler County, which neighbors Volusia to the North.

There were even reports that Trump was supposed to drive the presidential limousine on the Daytona 500 race track before the race began.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s.

