Funeral services set for Geraldine Thompson in Orlando

Funeral services for Sen. Geraldine Thompson will take place next week, a spokesman for the family confirmed Monday.



The 76-year-old longtime Orlando lawmaker died last week from surgery complications. Thompson been known as a trailblazer, a civil rights advocate, and a historian and storyteller of Orlando.

The public viewing is scheduled 3 to 5 p.m., Feb. 27 at Majestic Life Church, 821 S Kirkman Road in Orlando.

The “Homegoing Service” is scheduled 11 a.m., Feb. 28 and women are encouraged to wear scarves in honor of Thompson, who loved the accessory.



In addition, other memorial services will be held later Feb. 27 for Links Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked Friday at his press conference when he plans to schedule a Special Election to fill Thompson’s Senate District 15 seat.

DeSantis said it was too early to set a date, saying he would likely announce the date after her funeral and would work with Orange County to find a convenient time.

“We stand ready to conduct a Special Election once it is called by Governor DeSantis and will work in close collaboration with our state partners,” Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel said.

For nearly two decades, Thompson represented Orlando in either the House or the Senate during her long political career.

“Senator Geraldine Thompson was a true trailblazer in Florida politics. A lifelong public servant and a fighter for civil rights, her impact on Florida stretched far beyond the average elected official. Over the course of her career, she championed expanding access to healthcare, giving our kids the education they deserve, and preserving Black history and culture — most notably with the establishment of the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando,” the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement.

“The Florida Democratic Party mourns with her family, friends, and constituents. May we all work to live up to her legacy.”