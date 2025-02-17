February 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Funeral services set for Geraldine Thompson in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, right, gives her farewell address as Rep. Michele K. Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, listens, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 17, 20254min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida ‘ready to assist’ states purging ‘woke ideology’ from education policy

FederalHeadlines

Mike Pence emerges as one of the few Republicans willing to challenge Donald Trump 2.0

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Luis Viera rules out bid for Mayor, mulls next political steps

FLAPOL030422CH040
Women are encouraged to wear scarves in honor of Thompson, who loved the accessory.

Funeral services for Sen. Geraldine Thompson will take place next week, a spokesman for the family confirmed Monday.

The 76-year-old longtime Orlando lawmaker died last week from surgery complications. Thompson been known as a trailblazer, a civil rights advocate, and a historian and storyteller of Orlando.

The public viewing is scheduled 3 to 5 p.m., Feb. 27 at Majestic Life Church, 821 S Kirkman Road in Orlando. 

The “Homegoing Service” is scheduled 11 a.m., Feb. 28 and women are encouraged to wear scarves in honor of Thompson, who loved the accessory.

In addition, other memorial services will be held later Feb. 27 for Links Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked Friday at his press conference when he plans to schedule a Special Election to fill Thompson’s Senate District 15 seat.

DeSantis said it was too early to set a date, saying he would likely announce the date after her funeral and would work with Orange County to find a convenient time.

“We stand ready to conduct a Special Election once it is called by Governor DeSantis and will work in close collaboration with our state partners,” Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel said.

For nearly two decades, Thompson represented Orlando in either the House or the Senate during her long political career.

“Senator Geraldine Thompson was a true trailblazer in Florida politics. A lifelong public servant and a fighter for civil rights, her impact on Florida stretched far beyond the average elected official. Over the course of her career, she championed expanding access to healthcare, giving our kids the education they deserve, and preserving Black history and culture — most notably with the establishment of the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando,” the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement.

“The Florida Democratic Party mourns with her family, friends, and constituents. May we all work to live up to her legacy.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'The ultimate penalty': Blaise Ingoglia, Jeff Holcomb want death penalty for would-be assassins of heads of state

nextDonald Trump nominates Ed Martin, an ally who defended Jan. 6 rioters, to stay as top D.C. federal prosecutor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories