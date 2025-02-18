February 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami Beach man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 men he thought were ‘Palestinians’
Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 18, 20252min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

White House says Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s adviser, not the DOGE administrator

FederalHeadlines

All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway

FederalHeadlines

Republicans consider cuts, work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions

Police Tape
The men were actually Israelis.

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on two men in Miami Beach who he thought were Palestinians.

According to an arrest report, Mordechai Brafman shot at the men 17 times in the “unprovoked” attack, telling officers that while driving his truck, he “saw two Palestinians” and opened fire on their car, thinking he had killed the pair. But the men survived, one suffering a shot to the shoulder and the other grazed by a bullet.

Brafman, 27, is being held without bond on second-degree murder charges at a county jail in Miami, records show. He’s also been ordered to stay away from the victims, an Israeli father and son who were vacationing in South Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Brafman’s attorney Dustin Tischler has said his client was experiencing a “severe mental health crisis” at the time of the shooting, which caused him to “fear for his life.”

“It is believed that his ability to make sound judgments was significantly compromised,” Tischler said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding that Brafman is seeking “necessary treatment” while cooperating with law enforcement.

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has called for federal hate crime charges against Brafman, saying his alleged bias against Palestinians should warrant the charges regardless of the victims’ ethnicity.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. Attorney Roger Handberg leaves Middle District of Florida

nextRepublicans consider cuts, work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories