Clay Yarborough files bill to create ‘Office of Faith and Community’

A Senator from Jacksonville says the state should increase its outreach to religious believers.

Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough’s measure (SB 820) would establish the Office of Faith and Community in the executive branch starting in July. The Office would be headed by “the liaison for faith and community or a director appointed by the liaison who reports to the liaison,” according to the bill language.

The Director would be appointed by the Governor, and would serve at the pleasure thereof.

The goal of the Office would be “to better connect with, communicate with, and provide resources to this state’s faith-based and community based organizations” and to “better serve the most vulnerable persons of this state through more robust and connected faith and community networks in coordination with state resources.”

The bill contemplates a number of ways to make this happen, including advocating for faith- or community-based agencies, establishing and operating the “Florida Faith and Community Phone Line” for those agencies to connect with the Governor’s Office, setting up “meaningful lines of communication” between these groups and the Governor’s Office, and using technology to develop “resources for enhanced connection between civil service systems, state agencies, and faith-based and community-based organizations.”

The Office would also be tasked with identifying burdens and impediments to the work of the community and faith groups, so that they can be remedied.