February 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Clay Yarborough files bill to create ‘Office of Faith and Community’
Sen. Clay Yarborough. Image via Florida Senate.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 18, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

1000 Friends of Florida hires new officer to handle planning and advocacy

HeadlinesInfluence

Ana Maria Rodriguez proposes new provisions giving flexibility to charter schools

FederalHeadlines

White House says Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s adviser, not the DOGE administrator

Yarborough
The Jacksonville Senator looks to build bridges between the pulpit and politicians.

A Senator from Jacksonville says the state should increase its outreach to religious believers.

Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough’s measure (SB 820) would establish the Office of Faith and Community in the executive branch starting in July. The Office would be headed by “the liaison for faith and community or a director appointed by the liaison who reports to the liaison,” according to the bill language.

The Director would be appointed by the Governor, and would serve at the pleasure thereof.

The goal of the Office would be “to better connect with, communicate with, and provide resources to this state’s faith-based and community based organizations” and to “better serve the most vulnerable persons of this state through more robust and connected faith and community networks in coordination with state resources.”

The bill contemplates a number of ways to make this happen, including advocating for faith- or community-based agencies, establishing and operating the “Florida Faith and Community Phone Line” for those agencies to connect with the Governor’s Office, setting up “meaningful lines of communication” between these groups and the Governor’s Office, and using technology to develop “resources for enhanced connection between civil service systems, state agencies, and faith-based and community-based organizations.”

The Office would also be tasked with identifying burdens and impediments to the work of the community and faith groups, so that they can be remedied.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhite House says Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s adviser, not the DOGE administrator

nextAna Maria Rodriguez proposes new provisions giving flexibility to charter schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories