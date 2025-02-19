Personnel note: Jake Farmer to lead Walgreens’ Midwest govt. relations

One of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains has a new leader in government relations across the Southeast and Midwest, and it’s someone who hones his skills in Tallahassee.

Jake Farmer has been promoted to Director of State and Local Government Relations at Walgreens.

This promotion comes after Farmer served three-and-a-half years as the Regional Director of State and Local Government Relations in the Southeast, where he has led Walgreens’ government relations efforts in Florida.

In his new role, Farmer will continue overseeing Florida while expanding his leadership to encompass two additional regions, broadening his reach across the Southeast and Midwest.

Before joining Walgreens, Farmer spent four years at the Florida Retail Federation, serving as the trade group’s Legislative and Communications Director before becoming its Director of Government Affairs.

A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in political science, Farmer interned in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Outside of work, he remains active in Young Life, a Christian ministry dedicated to mentoring middle school, high school and college students.