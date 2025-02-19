February 19, 2025
Personnel note: Jake Farmer to lead Walgreens’ Midwest govt. relations

Drew WilsonFebruary 19, 20252min0

Jake Farmer
Farmer will continue overseeing the Southeast region as well.

One of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains has a new leader in government relations across the Southeast and Midwest, and it’s someone who hones his skills in Tallahassee.

Jake Farmer has been promoted to Director of State and Local Government Relations at Walgreens.

This promotion comes after Farmer served three-and-a-half years as the Regional Director of State and Local Government Relations in the Southeast, where he has led Walgreens’ government relations efforts in Florida.

In his new role, Farmer will continue overseeing Florida while expanding his leadership to encompass two additional regions, broadening his reach across the Southeast and Midwest.

Before joining Walgreens, Farmer spent four years at the Florida Retail Federation, serving as the trade group’s Legislative and Communications Director before becoming its Director of Government Affairs.

A graduate of Florida State University with a degree in political science, Farmer interned in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Outside of work, he remains active in Young Life, a Christian ministry dedicated to mentoring middle school, high school and college students.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

