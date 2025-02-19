February 19, 2025
Personnel note: Tim Nungesser promoted at NFIB

nussinger copy
Nungesser is will serve as a strategic advisor to NFIB's Federal Government Relations office.

Tim Nungesser, Legislative Director for the Florida office of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), is taking on an additional role as a strategic advisor with the organization’s Federal Government Relations office.

Nungesser will continue to focus on advocating for Florida small businesses in Tallahassee while also helping NFIB with its nationwide advocacy work in Washington, D.C.

Nungesser has worked for NFIB since 2013, joining the pro-small business organization after serving in Gov. Rick Scott’s first gubernatorial administration.

The University of Central Florida graduate previously served as Director of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and was a member of Scott’s campaign communications and transition teams ahead of his first term as Governor.

Nungesser and his wife, Natalie Kato, were recently profiled as part of Florida Politics’ “Love in the Process” series.

NFIB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates on behalf of small and independent business owners in every state and at the federal level. NFIB represents approximately 600,000 member businesses nationwide.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories