Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.19.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking late Tuesday — Expect Rep. Lauren Melo to formally appear as a candidate to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo in Senate District 28. The Naples Republican, long expected to file for the open seat in 2026, will put in her papers today.

Melo has long been considered Passidomo’s favored successor for the Naples-based Senate seat. The Representative first won election to the House in 2020 but had not filed for re-election to her House District 82, further fueling speculation. Now, it’s official that she wants to move to the upper chamber, where Passidomo, a former Senate President, cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Notably, the Friends of Lauren Melo political committee closed 2024 with nearly $277,000 cash on hand, giving Melo a solid war chest. That’s important because she is throwing her hat in the ring after former Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican, has spent over two years amassing his massive resources to run for the seat.

But Melo also brings in a strong legislative record, most recently serving as the driving force within the Legislature for putting a successful Right to Hunt & Fish amendment on the 2024 ballot.

___

Ballard Partners is expanding its international footprint through a strategic partnership with MAIM Group, a prominent public affairs and media relations firm in Italy.

This partnership expands Ballard Global Alliance, an international network of firms with which Ballard Partners collaborates. The Florida-based international government affairs firm has previously announced partnerships with firms in Argentina, Korea, Japan, and the U.K.

“We are thrilled to welcome MAIM Group to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “Italy is a critical market for many of our clients, and this partnership allows us to offer them the highest level of strategic counsel and representation. MAIM Group’s reputation for excellence and their deep understanding of the Italian political environment make them the ideal partner for us.”

The partnership with MAIM Group strengthens Ballard Partners’ presence in Europe and provides clients access to unparalleled expertise in the Italian political and regulatory landscape. MAIM Group’s deep understanding of the Italian market, coupled with its extensive network of relationships, will complement Ballard Partners’ existing global capabilities.

MAIM Group founder and CEO Fabio Perugia added, “We are honored to join forces with Ballard Partners and become part of the Ballard Global Alliance. This partnership will provide our clients with access to a global network of expertise and resources, enabling them to navigate complex international challenges effectively. We look forward to collaborating with Ballard Partners to deliver exceptional results for our clients in Italy and around the world.”

___

One of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains has a new leader in government relations across the Southeast and Midwest, and he is someone who has honed his skills in Tallahassee.

Jake Farmer has been promoted to Director of State and Local Government Relations at Walgreens.

This promotion comes after Farmer served three-and-a-half years as the Regional Director of State and Local Government Relations in the Southeast, where he has led Walgreens’ government relations efforts in Florida.

In his new role, Farmer will continue overseeing Florida while expanding his leadership to encompass two additional regions, broadening his reach across the Southeast and Midwest.

Before joining Walgreens, Farmer spent four years at the Florida Retail Federation, serving as the trade group’s Legislative and Communications Director before becoming its Director of Government Affairs.

A political science graduate of Florida State University, Farmer interned in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Outside work, he remains active in Young Life, a Christian ministry that mentors middle school, high school, and college students.

___

Tim Nungesser, Legislative Director for the Florida office of the National Federation of Independent Business, is expanding his portfolio within NFIB, taking on an additional role as a strategic adviser with the organization’s Federal Government Relations office.

Nungesser will continue to advocate for Florida small businesses in Tallahassee and help NFIB with its nationwide advocacy work in Washington, D.C.

Nungesser has worked for NFIB since 2013, joining the pro-small business organization after serving in Gov. Rick Scott’s first gubernatorial administration.

The University of Central Florida graduate previously served as Director of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and was a member of former Gov. Scott’s campaign communications and transition teams before his first term.

Nussinger and his wife, Natalie Kato, were recently profiled in Florida Politics’ “Love in the Process” series.

NFIB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for small and independent business owners in every state and at the federal level. NFIB represents approximately 600,000 member businesses nationwide.

___

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@learyreports: As (Sean) Hannity’s (Donald) Trump-(Elon) Musk interview went to commercial, up came a spot from the government of Ontario, Canada, promoting trade. “Our economic partnership keeps millions of Americans working. We’re here, right by your side.”

—@EricLDaugh: After tonight’s interview, one thing is clear. Trump and Elon are bros. They are not getting separated. Sorry, not sorry, Democrats. You’re gonna deal with these 2 for the entire Trump administration.

—@AliceOllstein: Trump campaigned on making IVF free for everyone, either by having the government pay for it directly or forcing insurance companies to cover the full cost. The executive order he signed today doesn’t do that. In fact, it doesn’t make any policy changes.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORY —

“Carolina Amesty appears in federal court as judge sets restrictions” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Amesty, the former Representative who is facing federal criminal charges, was ordered Tuesday to surrender her passport, get rid of any guns at her home, and isn’t allowed to go to Tallahassee as part of the conditions of her release, court records showed.

Amesty, a Windermere Republican who was voted out of office in November, is charged with two counts of stealing COVID-19 relief loans. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

“Today’s court proceeding represents a clear religious prosecution and a further personal political attack against me,” Amesty wrote on X after her federal court hearing.

Judge Robert Norway denied Amesty’s request to travel to Tallahassee, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“I’m a former state representative, and there are still matters I have to travel to Tallahassee for,” said Amesty, at Tuesday’s hearing, according to the Sentinel.

“If you perchance need to go to Tallahassee, your attorney can file a motion for permission to do that,” Norway told her.

As part of her release conditions, Amesty is only allowed to go to the Middle District of Florida, which includes Orlando and Tampa, and the Southern District of Florida, which includes Miami.

Brad Bondi, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, represents Amesty.

On Tuesday, Amesty blamed the media and former President Joe Biden.

“The relentless and baseless legal attacks on me and my family are outrageous remnants of the Biden DOJ and fly in the face of our Constitution,” Amesty wrote on X. “Together with my excellent and experienced legal team, we will fight this absurd prosecution, defend my innocence and the religious organizations that are under attack, and ensure the truth comes to light.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Daniel Perez appoints Bill Prummell, T.K. Waters to new immigration enforcement panel” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Five days after the Legislature concluded its third go-round this year of anti-illegal immigration measures, House Speaker Perez is filling seats on Florida’s new State Immigration Enforcement Council. Perez is naming Sheriffs Prummell and Waters of Charlotte and Duval counties, respectively, to the panel. Together with Sheriffs Bob Gualtieri and Grady Judd — whom Senate President Ben Albritton appointed — and four other to-be-chosen Police Chiefs selected by the Cabinet, they’ll advise the Cabinet on how best to coordinate federal immigration enforcement with Trump’s administration. In a statement, Perez lauded Prummell and Waters for their dedication to law enforcement and public safety.

“Florida’s immigration fight: Jason Pizzo bill demands all employers use E-Verify” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Senate Democratic Leader Pizzo is critical of Republicans for not doing enough to stop illegal immigration by cracking down on employers hiring undocumented workers. Now, the Democrat from Sunny Isles Beach is sponsoring a new bill to require all employers, no matter how many employees they have, to use E-Verify to confirm new hires can legally be employed. “Florida Republicans have insisted that we are in an immigration crisis. We are,” Pizzo said in a statement. “However, declaring a state of emergency, passing a few messaging bills, creating transport programs, and blowing millions of taxpayer dollars do not make us the ‘toughest in the nation’ on illegal immigration.”

“House panel recommends veto overrides for Geraldine Thompson project, Ruth Eckerd Hall” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A House panel is recommending sparing six members’ projects — including one to honor the late Sen. Thompson and others fixing Key West’s San Carlos Institute and Clearwater’s performing arts center — from DeSantis’ vetoes. Thompson died last week at age 76 from surgery complications. Lawmakers called funding the project a fitting tribute to honor Thompson’s legacy. “For her, gospel was also something that she lived day in and day out. Sometimes you could hear her humming and singing some gospel tunes,” said Rep. Daryl Campbell.

“Rosalind Osgood advocates new initiative to improve outcomes for mothers and babies” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new pilot program could soon be launched to integrate additional services into maternal care to foster better outcomes for mothers and babies. Tamarac Democrat Sen. Osgood filed the bill (SB 780) to implement the Doula Support for Healthy Births pilot program and improve maternal and infant health outcomes. A doula is a non-medical professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical and educational support to expectant mothers in labor or who have recently given birth. The bill highlights the importance of doulas and aims to address disparities in health across different racial and socioeconomic groups by establishing a pilot program to integrate doula services into existing maternal health initiatives in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

“Blaise Ingoglia, Michelle Salzman want voters to decide on term limits for School Boards, County Commissions” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers are reigniting the debate over local term limits with a proposed constitutional amendment (SB 802/HB 679). Sponsored by Sen. Ingoglia and Rep. Salzman, it aims to let voters decide if County Commissioners and School Board members should be limited to eight years of service, citing the need for fresh perspectives and accountability. Ingoglia believes government service should be brief, while Salzman argues entrenched officials lead to stagnation. The amendment would grandfather in specific past terms, impacting Commissioners from 2026 and School Board members from 2022. Despite past efforts to impose stricter limits, this proposal seeks voter approval.

“Senate Committee advances Jason Brodeur bill giving state control over presidential libraries” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 118 aims to preempt local government control, ensuring “maximum flexibility” for the library’s establishment. Sponsored by Sen. Brodeur, it defines presidential libraries using the federal definition established in 1986, encompassing research and museum facilities. The legislation seeks to prevent potential roadblocks from left-leaning South Florida jurisdictions, like where Mar-a-Lago is located. The bill’s next stop is the Rules Committee before a full Senate vote. A companion bill, HB 69, is also moving through the House, although it has not yet been heard.

“Alex Rizo wants compensation for Sheriff’s deputy shot in the line of duty” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A former Broward County Sheriff’s deputy could be awarded compensation for injuries he sustained while carrying out his duties. Hialeah Republican Rep. Rizo has filed a claims bill (HB 6527) to provide an appropriation to compensate former Sheriff’s Deputy Maury Hernandez for injuries and damages sustained as a consequence of failures by the Department of Corrections (DOC) to enforce probation laws, regulations and policies. After stopping 23-year-old David Maldonado and identifying himself as a deputy Sheriff — Maldonado fired two rounds from a.45 caliber handgun, striking Hernandez in the head and critically wounding him. Hernandez survived the shooting and was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was in a coma and placed on life support.

— 100 DAYS —

Breaking late Tuesday — “Three takeaways from the Trump-Musk interview” via Aneeta Mathur-Ashton of the U.S. News & World Report — Trump and Musk’s first joint TV interview addressed media criticism and accusations of constitutional violations. Musk claimed Democrats were guilty of what they accused them of. Trump lauded Musk’s business skills and ability to enact executive orders quickly. Musk said DOGE ensures the President’s will is carried out, preventing bureaucratic obstruction. They decried media attempts to drive a wedge between them. Musk described experiencing “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” As a result of this and the election, he is doing what he can to streamline the government for the country’s benefit.

“White House says Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s adviser, not the DOGE administrator” via The Associated Press — The White House is downplaying Musk’s role in DOGE, claiming he’s a senior adviser to Trump, not its administrator. This redefinition aims to bolster the legal defense against a lawsuit challenging DOGE’s authority, as defining him as an adviser rather than the person in charge could avoid Senate approval. Democratic states argue Musk wields unchecked power. The White House insists he cannot make government decisions. The administrator of DOGE remains unnamed. Despite public appearances and social media posts suggesting otherwise, lawyers argue he is just an adviser. This move could limit personal lawsuits against Musk.

—”The Trump administration told a judge Musk does not head DOGE. Huh?” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

“The White House’s many contradictions on Musk running DOGE” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Despite claims of “maximal transparency,” Musk’s role in the U.S. DOGE Service is mysterious. While Trump has repeatedly presented Musk as the head of DOGE, a White House court filing claims he’s merely a White House employee, not an administrator or even an employee of DOGE. This contradicts past statements from Trump, administration officials, and Musk, who have all depicted him leading DOGE efforts. The White House filing, prompted by lawsuits challenging Musk’s role, asserts he lacks formal authority. This structure could bypass Senate confirmation and constitutional constraints, although it flies in the face of many public statements.

“Defense Department layoffs expected to start soon, officials say” via Dan Lamothe, Alex Horton and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — The Trump administration, guided by personnel from Musk’s DOGE service, directed defense agencies to list probationary employees for potential layoffs this week. DOGE has already overseen thousands of probationary employee firings and USAID’s dismantling. The Pentagon is the largest federal agency, with nearly 1 million civilian employees and a budget exceeding $840 billion. Widespread cuts could result in thousands of layoffs. Military personnel are exempt. Musk’s involvement raises conflict-of-interest concerns, given his companies receive billions in government contracts, including a $1.8 billion Defense Department contract for SpaceX to build spy satellites.

“Trump’s firings strike the nation’s health agencies” via Rachel Roubein, Lena H. Sun and Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post — The nation’s health agencies, including CDC, FDA, and NIH, experienced widespread terminations of probationary employees, impacting critical projects. Thousands were fired after a chaotic week, prompting the resignation of the FDA’s top food official. The terminations were done mainly in a blanket manner regardless of performance. Those impacted are describing the whole thing as bizarre and frightening. The dismissals have drawn widespread outcry from patient advocacy groups and are being protested. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows “radical transparency” and overhauling agencies to reverse chronic disease, defending the cuts as streamlining efforts. However, patient groups fear global leadership and national health are at risk.

“Trump begins firings of FAA staff just weeks after fatal D.C. plane crash” via Tata Copp of The Associated Press — The Trump administration fired hundreds of FAA employees, impacting probationary workers, including those maintaining radar and navigational aids. However, the exact number is debated, with the Transportation Secretary claiming less than 400. Many were contacted via late-night emails. Others worked on an urgent early warning radar system to protect Hawaii from cruise missiles. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association analyzes safety effects as the FAA faces controller shortages. Some speculate the firings are linked to Musk’s DOGE, with one employee citing his criticism of Musk’s companies. DOGE involvement raises concerns because of possible influences on the FAA contract.

“‘Nothing … off limits’: RFK Jr. lays out plan for HHS” via Chelsea Cirruzzo and Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Kennedy, in his first address as HHS leader, urged staff to be open-minded and promised a “radical transparency” in his mission to reduce chronic disease. Despite past anti-vaccine views, he pledged unbiased science but listed the vaccine schedule among “taboo” topics for scrutiny. He signaled investigations into anti-depression drugs, processed foods, and more, vowing to remove conflicts of interest and “shut the revolving door” to industry influence. Kennedy hinted at potential staff dismissals and championed his “Make America Healthy Again” movement. He is asking the questions that many in the chronic disease community ask.

“Veteran federal prosecutor resigns over bank freeze order from Trump appointee” via Ryan Reilly of NBC News — A federal prosecutor with 24+ years at the Justice Department, Denise Cheung, resigned rather than comply with Trump-appointed officials’ orders to take actions unsupported by evidence. Cheung was asked to open a criminal investigation into environmental grants issued during the Biden administration based on insufficient evidence. She says they wanted to freeze these assets. Her interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin and his deputies criticized the letter for being “soft.” After Cheung refused because of a lack of evidence, Martin requested her resignation. Her resignation comes after recent DOJ turmoil including those surrounding the NYC Mayor Eric Adams case, where many AUSA’s resigned rather than drop his case.

“Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money” via Collin Binkley of The Associated Press — The Trump administration is giving America’s schools and universities two weeks to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal money, raising the stakes in the President’s fight against “wokeness” and sowing confusion as schools scramble to comply. In a memo, the Education Department gave an ultimatum to stop using “racial preferences” as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring, or other areas. Schools are given 14 days to end any practice that treats students or workers differently because of their race. Educators at colleges nationwide were rushing to evaluate their risk and decide whether to stand up for practices they believe are legal.

“Trump signs executive order aimed at reducing IVF costs” via Caitlin Yilek of CBS News — Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to find ways to reduce IVF costs, aiming to make treatments more affordable for Americans. The Domestic Policy Council has 90 days to make policy recommendations. Health insurers aren’t required to cover IVF, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. The order seeks to ease statutory or regulatory burdens to lower treatment costs. Trump pledged during his campaign that government or insurance would cover IVF. The announcement comes months after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to protect IVF access and lower costs. Following an Alabama court ruling on frozen embryos, Trump called for preserving IVF access in the state.

“Mexico threatens to sue Google over ‘Gulf of America’ name change” via Rachel Pannett of The Washington Post — Mexico is threatening to take Google to court over its “Gulf of America” name change on maps for users in the United States, pointing out that much of the body of water lies outside U.S. maritime borders in regions controlled by Mexico and Cuba. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a news conference that Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico applied only to the U.S. continental shelf — the area of seabed to which the U.S. lays claim under the law of the sea and maritime agreements with other coastal states. It has asked Google to fully restore the name “Gulf of Mexico” to its Maps service for areas outside U.S. territory.

— STATEWIDE —

“Nearly half of insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton haven’t been paid” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Nearly a half year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton slammed Florida, a new analysis from Realtor.com shows only about half of all residential property claims have been paid by insurance companies. Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) figures show a combined 329,523 residential property claims in the state between the two storms. The Realtor.com report said much of the gap between claims and payment is mainly due to the extent of floodwater damage, which can lead to more coverage headaches. Insurance companies more readily address wind damage in the aftermath of hurricanes. Deductible costs are also not factored into the equation, according to Realtor.com analysts.

“Florida vs. California insurance, Round 2” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — California’s insurance market is struggling due to years of suppressed rates, prompting a $1 billion surcharge on insurers and a 22% emergency rate hike request from State Farm. Restrictive regulations hinder insurers’ ability to price risks accurately, leading to massive underwriting losses. Rejection of State Farm’s rate request could trigger an insurer collapse, increasing rates for everyone. In contrast, Florida’s insurance market is improving thanks to DeSantis’ litigation reforms, attracting new insurers and shifting policies back to the private market. Citizens Property plans rate cuts, and major insurers are reducing auto premiums. Florida demonstrates how tort reforms can stabilize insurance markets and lower costs.

“Jeanette Nuñez set to chair Space Florida Board after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has named close ally Nuñez as Chair of the Space Florida Board of Directors. Nuñez served as DeSantis’ Lieutenant Governor from 2018 until she became interim president of Florida International University with DeSantis’ backing. The Space Florida Board works to help grow and support the aerospace business. DeSantis highlighted Nuñez’s lengthy political career while listing her achievements in a press release announcing her appointment. “Nuñez was also a State Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and was named Speaker Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018,” DeSantis said in the press release.

“1000 Friends of Florida wants more restrictions on potential development at state parks” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida legislators are already making it clear they want more protection for state parks to prevent any proposed plans for new development. But 1000 Friends of Florida officials say lawmakers could go even further. Last year, DeSantis proposed his “Great Outdoors Initiative” to add golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels, among other amenities, to nine Florida state parks. In a rebuke of those plans, the Senate has advanced legislation (SB 80) to prevent that from happening again. However, leaders of the group, which advocates for controlled growth in the state, say the state should go further to protect state parks. “There’s time to strengthen the bill,” said an email written by Kim Dinkins, policy and planning director of 1000 Friend of Florida.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Russia, U.S. agree to work toward ending Ukraine war in a remarkable diplomatic shift” via Matthew Lee and Dasha Litvinova of The Associated Press — Under Trump, the U.S. and Russia agreed to work toward ending the Ukraine war and improving relations, a shift from Biden’s isolation efforts. Secretary of State Rubio and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined goals: restoring embassy staffing, creating a team for Ukraine peace talks, and exploring economic cooperation. No Ukrainian officials were present, causing concern among Kyiv and European allies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy postponed his Saudi trip in protest. The U.S. emphasized the need for concessions from all sides, hinting at territory and security guarantee discussions. Emmanuel Macron stressed that he had conversations with Trump and Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Russia continued drone attacks across Ukraine. Saudi Arabia hosted the talks, highlighting its growing diplomatic role.

“After walking a fine line with Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows his annoyance” via Andrew Kramer of The New York Times — Zelenskyy criticized his exclusion from U.S.-Russia talks regarding Ukraine’s future, canceling his trip to Saudi Arabia. He asserted that no decisions regarding Ukraine should be made without its involvement. He suggested he believed American negotiators were prioritizing a quick summit with Russia. He said that Ukraine is now in a situation where neither side can win the war on the battlefield and that now diplomacy is important. Zelenskyy expressed interest in a deal exchanging natural resource profits for military aid and compared this to the 2001 Afghanistan withdrawal which the Taliban took over, and how that could occur in Ukraine.

“U.S. postmaster to step down months after reporting billions in losses” via Reuters — U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he has asked the USPS Governing Board to find his replacement. DeJoy, who assumed the role in 2020, highlighted the post office’s ongoing financial struggles, with over $100 billion in losses since 2007. He says further cost reductions are necessary to avoid a bailout or total dissolution. This announcement occurred weeks after Trump became President. DeJoy is implementing a 10-year restructuring to cut losses yet faces criticism over consolidation plans. First-class mail volume continues to decline. USPS has been buying electric vehicles after Congress granted it $3 billion.

“Leonard Peltier leaves prison after Joe Biden commuted his sentence in the killing of two FBI agents” via Graham Lee Brewer and Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — Native American activist Peltier was released from a Florida prison to home confinement, weeks after President Biden commuted his life sentence. Peltier, convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents, maintains his innocence. He will return to his reservation in North Dakota. Supporters believe Peltier was wrongly convicted for his activism in the American Indian Movement (AIM). Biden’s commutation, while not a pardon, sparked criticism from some, including former FBI Director Christopher Wray. His attorney said Peltier was in “good spirits.” Peltier will live in a house arranged by his tribe. Two other AIM members were acquitted on grounds of self-defense.



— ELECTIONS —

“Deadlines approaching for voters in Special Elections for Senate, House seats” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — With the candidate lineup now set, Brevard County voters face a few deadlines before Special Elections for soon-to-be-vacant Senate and House seats. Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic says many voters who like to cast their ballots by mail are unaware that they must again request that vote-by-mail ballots be sent to them for the 2025-26 Election cycle. “At the end of 2024, my office had more than 110,280 mail ballot requests on file, but as of Jan. 1 of this year, those requests all expired,” Bobanic said. As of Monday, Bobanic added, only about 2,830 new mail ballot requests are on file for elections through 2026.

Happening tonight:

Happening Thursday:





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Super-qualified judge’: Broward bench picks Carol-Lisa Phillips to be next Chief of Courts” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County’s first female Chief Judge left office 34 years ago. The second will begin her service in May. But Miette K. Burnstein has no advice for Phillips about navigating the politics of the job or tackling the enormous administrative responsibilities. “Believe me, she needs no advice,” said Burnstein, now retired and living in Miami-Dade County. “She is a super-qualified judge.” Phillips, 61, was elected unanimously by the 90 Judges of the circuit and county courts to succeed Jack Tuter as Chief Judge, a job he held for eight years. Chief Judges are limited to a maximum of four two-year terms, and Tuter announced last week that he will be retiring on May 1.

“Subtropical salmon: How an enormous fish farm in Homestead hopes to change the seafood industry” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Salmon farms normally occur in the fjords of Norway or Chile, not on the hot, humid flats next to the Everglades. But Atlantic Sapphire, a new type of on-land salmon farm, is betting on South Florida as the perfect spot for a cold-water fish farm. When you drive into the Homestead property, which sits between tree farms and Everglades National Park, it looks more like a massive warehouse than an aquaculture facility. But inside the 9-acre white building, 3 million salmon swim through the cold salty water. Every week, the facility, which took three years to build and opened in 2020, ships out 300,000 pounds of salmon to grocery stores such as Publix and Sprouts in Florida and beyond.

“Orlando Lamas elected, Jorge Santin re-elected unopposed to Miami Springs Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Persistence paid off for Lamas. The 49-year-old architect won the Miami Springs City Council’s Group 3 seat unopposed. Santin, a 59-year-old fellow Republican, was also victorious, coasting into a second two-year term in the Council’s Group 1 seat. Their wins became official after no one filed to run against them by the city’s qualifying deadline on Friday. For Lamas, the victory was long-sought. He placed second behind Santin in the city’s election two years ago. Before that, Lamas mounted short campaigns for the Florida House and Miami-Dade County Commission, neither of which succeeded. He’ll replace Council member Walter Fajet after the city’s April 1 election.

“Stuart man pleads guilty in $100M crypto Ponzi scheme, is ordered to pay $1.1M” via Jack Randall of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A Stuart man was ordered Feb. 4 to pay more than $1.1 million for being the “master trader” of a fraudulent $100 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, court records show. According to the federal indictment, Joshua Nicholas, 30, was touted as a “genius” and the head trader of EmpiresX, an international pyramid-style Ponzi scheme disguised as a cryptocurrency investment platform. EmpiresX, founded in 2020 and defunct by the end of 2021, was operational in more than 50 countries, court records show. Nicholas was indicted in June 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, which stemmed from an investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Winter Park voters to decide on two candidates, fate of gas-powered leaf blowers” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Fights over development and the city’s economic health are the top issues dividing the candidates seeking a seat on Winter Park’s City Commission. Kris Cruzada is looking for a second term on the Board and drew a challenge from Justin Vermuth. Both men are lawyers. Cruzada said he’s a “community lawyer” who tackles various issues, from estate planning to personal injury and criminal cases. Vermuth is General Counsel and a lobbyist for the American Resort Development Association. Another lawyer, Warren Lindsey, won a Commission seat without opposition. Voters will also have their say on the city’s much-debated ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. Winter Park previously approved the ban but did not implement it.

“Central Florida’s top federal prosecutor Roger Handberg is out” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida’s top federal prosecutor is out, the U.S. Department of Justice said. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the departure of U.S. Attorney Handberg, who was appointed to the position by former President Biden in 2022. He had previously been appointed as interim U.S. Attorney in 2021 by then-U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. When asked under what circumstances Handberg was leaving, the office’s spokesperson, William Daniels, said, “United States Attorneys serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States.” The departure comes amid the firings of various high-ranking officials at the DOJ since Trump took office in January.

“Kissimmee considers nine candidates — including retired OPD Chief — to lead scandal-tainted Police Department” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — A retired Orlando Police Chief, the current Clermont Chief and former officers with the Osceola Sheriff’s Office are among candidates Kissimmee officials are considering for the new leader of their scandal-rocked Police Department. The city is interviewing nine candidates to replace interim Chief Robert Anzueto of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He stepped in to lead the Department amid the corruption scandal that resulted in the Oct. 28 forced resignation of Chief Betty Holland.

“Longwood Commission votes to end fluoridation of drinking water supply” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Longwood Commissioners unanimously agreed to end a decadeslong practice of adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water supply — becoming the latest in Central Florida to do so. Before the vote, Mayor Matthew McMillan said it comes down to a simple question: “What’s the role of our utility? It’s to supply water.” “We’re not a public health institution,” McMillan said, referring to fluoride’s role in promoting dental health. “We don’t have to deliver (fluoride) to them if customers can get it themselves. They can go out and buy it.”

“UCF cracks down on resale of football season tickets on secondary market” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF Athletics is cracking down on season ticket holders heavily reselling tickets, notifying some they won’t be eligible for 2025 seat relocation. Aiming to protect ticket value and home-field advantage, UCF cited high secondary market activity. The email, sent to under 10% of accounts, warns against reselling for profit and circumventing priority points. The threshold for notification was selling or transferring at least 70% of tickets. Despite the 4-8 season and Scott Frost’s return, UCF wants to deter visiting fan takeovers. Schools are trying to balance the desire to keep tickets in the hands of their fans with the market to resell tickets on the secondary market.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Luis Viera rules out bid for Mayor, mulls next political steps” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council member Viera will not run for Tampa Mayor, he told Florida Politics. While he’s unsure what his next step is politically, Viera intends to stay in the game. “I have no plans to run for Mayor,” Viera said. “There is a time for everything, and this is not the time for me to run for Mayor.” Viera has been a rumored contender for Mayor as incumbent Jane Castor faces term limits, leaving the 2027 Mayor’s race open. Only one candidate has filed for the race so far — Alan Henderson — but plenty of names are rumored to be in the mix.

“CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas announces new leadership team” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) has finalized its leadership team for the remainder of the program year, ending June 2025. Barclay Harless remains Chair, supported by Vice Chair Gary Hartfield, Secretary Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, and Treasurer Donald Noble. Commissioner Rene Flowers will also provide guidance to the team. The team aims to strengthen CSHP’s role in workforce development, addressing employment needs and driving regional economic growth. Each member brings expertise in banking, education, entrepreneurship, and finance. CSHP, the designated Workforce Development Board for Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, connects employers with skilled workers using $39 million in federal Department of Labor funding.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“JEA Board will vote on $700K salary and 3-year contract extension for CEO Vickie Cavey” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — JEA CEO Cavey stands to get a pay raise to $700,00 per year as part of a three-year contract extension leading the city-owned utility. The JEA Board’s Compensation Committee voted in favor of the proposed contract, which will go to the entire Board next Tuesday for a final vote. When the Board hired Cavey as CEO in May 2024 after parting ways with Jay Stowe as CEO, her contract paid her a $560,000 salary compared to the $669,500 a year salary Stowe was earning at the time.

“Jacksonville Sheriff Waters says legal immigrants should not be afraid of DeSantis’ new Council” via Scott Johnson of News4Jax — Waters was appointed to DeSantis’ new Immigration Council due to his experience with immigration-related crimes as head of the homicide division. Waters said, “One [situation] in particular, a Mexican national murdered someone and went back to Chiapas, and we haven’t seen since.” He highlights Florida’s commitment to immigration enforcement via the 287g program, stating, “We have the second largest 287g program in the nation.” Waters clarified the Council targets those in the country illegally: “If you’re a legal immigrant, there’s no reason to be afraid.” Waters also restated that he has no future political ambitions.

“10th annual Summit on Children addresses biggest issues affecting Leon County children” via Staci Inez and Caroline Christensen or WCTV — Leon County’s 10th annual Summit on Children addressed key issues facing local youth, including social skill development in children born during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community leaders, educators, and social workers discussed strategies for trauma-informed care, youth development support from local businesses, and parental involvement. Participants emphasized community responsibility in raising children, citing the significance of early childhood learning, starting before kindergarten. Attendees also discussed the need to empower parents as their children’s first teachers and provide adequate attention to youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Red tide counts fall across much of SW Florida coastline” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Red tide seems to be fading along the Southwest Florida coast as cell counts have dropped to natural background numbers in recent days. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reports some moderate to strong red tide patches, mainly toward the Sarasota area. Lee County has been at or near the bloom’s center for months, and red tide (Karenia brevis) cell counts have been as high as 20 million cells per liter. According to FWC, 10,000 cells per liter is enough to cause fish kills and breathing irritation in birds, marine mammals and humans.

“North Port schedules three town hall meetings for voters to learn about May Special Election” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The North Port City Commission finalized five questions for voters for a May 13 Special Election, including two city charter changes and three seeking permission to finance new projects — the largest of which is a proposed new headquarters for North Port Police. Residents can ask questions about the Special Election and the referendum questions at three town halls: Feb. 24 at the Morgan Family Community Center, April 2 at the North Port Public Safety Building in Wellen Park, and April 24 at Suncoast Technical College. Each is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

“Renowned Fort Myers Beach Pier to be rebuilt quicker than expected” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Commissioners have announced that the Fort Myers Beach Pier, famous in postcards and advertisements, will be rebuilt one year earlier than presumed. The new expected opening is August 2027. The old date was the Summer of 2028. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026. Commissioner David Mulicka, whose District 3 includes Fort Myers Beach, sought the Board’s blessing to involve himself in county efforts to get the required permits quickly. “It’s a landmark we all love and miss,” he said. Mulicka said 16 months of the current time frame is because of a review by the Army Corps of Engineers. He said his experience would be helpful.

— TOP OPINION —

“Democrats are learning: It’s not 2017 all over again” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested impeaching Trump over Mayor Adams’ indictment withdrawal. But the Republican-controlled House makes impeachment unlikely. The narrow divide leaves little room for speculation with Republicans controlling the House.

Democrats are struggling to define their opposition to Trump’s actions. Unlike in Trump’s first weeks, they can’t find an issue that will take hold.

In 2017, there was a focus on allegations of Russian collusion and the Michael Flynn investigation to undermine Trump, which led to many investigations into the election.

However, today, Democrats haven’t been able to generate the same level of outrage.

Efforts to focus on Adams, Musk, and DOGE haven’t gained traction. Polls suggest that the majority support some of Trump’s policies, even if they’re unpopular among the party. Democrats may need to shift strategies to find effective opposition to Trump.

But so far, they haven’t been able to shift the anti-Trump outrage machine into high gear. Instead, most voters support several of the main things that Trump is doing. ABC’s Jonathan Karl recently recited several poll numbers to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Sixty-three percent favor the federal government’s recognition of only two sexes,” Karl said. “Sixty percent favor deporting immigrants who entered the United States illegally. Sixty percent favor expanding oil and gas production. Fifty-9% favor declaring an emergency at the Southern Border.”

Karl asked Jeffries for a response. “We’re just at the beginning,” Jeffries said. “We’re going to continue to work together in an all-hands-on-deck effort to push back against the far-right extremism that is being unleashed on this country with record velocity.”

That’s the plan. Just keep attacking. But it’s no surprise that Democrats seem stunned and confused. Things could always change, but at least for now, it’s not 2017 anymore.

— OPINIONS —

“I was a Jan. 6 juror. What I learned surprised me” via Lauren Ober for The Washington Post — When the jury summons for federal criminal court arrived in my mailbox in November 2023, I knew I had to answer it. And not just because I had been deferring and deferring and now I was all-out of deferments. I had to answer this one because, in my gut, I knew it wasn’t going to be just any old criminal case. I remember saying to my partner, “I bet you anything it’s a Jan. 6 case.” I couldn’t have imagined that our carefully considered verdicts could be so easily upended. Or how dejected I would feel when they were.

“Key to Florida’s workforce lies in the state colleges” via Dr. Jeffrey Allbritten for the Fort Myers News-Press — Florida’s colleges are leading the nation, ranked #1 in higher education by U.S. News for eight years and #1 in talent development by Lightcast. The Florida College System (FCS) is crucial to this success. With a 90% job placement rate within a year of graduation and 95% of graduates remaining in the state, the FCS is a key contributor to Florida’s economy. Investing in the FCS is paramount, with 1.5 million adults with some college credit but no credential and 1.9 million without a high school diploma. A key priority is securing $200 million in recurring funding to further invest in technology, faculty, student support and infrastructure to improve the workforce.

“Chris Evans’ Captain America wasn’t expected to save us. So why is Anthony Mackie’s?” via Richard Newby of The Hollywood Reporter — The latest Captain America film, “Brave New World,” is generating mixed reactions, igniting discussions about the role of Black superheroes in addressing America’s social and political climate. Some critics question whether the film takes a strong enough stance on current issues, particularly regarding race and political polarization. The debate centers on whether Sam Wilson, the Black Captain America, should be more overtly political in confronting contemporary issues. The discussion highlights a broader societal expectation for Black individuals to lead the charge on social change. The film has revived the conversation on whether superheroes should reflect realism or aspirational figures of a better reality and future.

— ALOE —

“Tampa Bay residents juggle flames, spin donuts for Guinness World Records” via Lane DeGregory, Christopher Spata and Lauren Peace of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay residents hold six records in the 2025 book. An Eckerd College student scored three new ones: Longest time juggling three flaming torches, most backflips in a minute, most juggling in one hand while hanging from the other. A St. Petersburg parrot identified the most items in three minutes. And a Bradenton man held on to his title for doing the most donuts in a monster truck. The only upset was a St. Petersburg man whose 2021 record was bested. He’s still in this year’s edition. But since publication, someone has cleared a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos in less than his record 14.69 seconds.

“SeaWorld Orlando announces more Seven Seas concerts” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — SeaWorld Orlando has fleshed out its concert schedule for its Seven Seas Food Festival, which is already underway. Among the 11 new acts are classic rockers, country singers, an “American Idol” winner, a boy-band mashup and others. First up of the fresh batch: Saturday’s performance by Shaggy, the “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me” singer. The concerts are included with regular SeaWorld admission and are held at the theme park’s Bayside Stadium.

“Married 83 years, West Palm Beach couple in their 100s, nears U.S. marriage record” via Diamond Walker and Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — In a world where long marriages are becoming increasingly rare, Harold and Sylvia Levine have defied the odds. Married for more than 80 years, they continue to share a remarkable bond, offering a glimpse into a life filled with love, resilience, and wisdom. From high school sweethearts to navigating the challenges of life together, their story is one of enduring commitment. As they approach a milestone that could set a national record, the Levines’ journey provides valuable insights into family, marriage, and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.