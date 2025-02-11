Senate panel gives early OK to bill rebuffing Gov. DeSantis’ state park development plans

People from both sides of the political aisle spoke out en masse over the Summer against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to redevelop nine state parks, summarily quashing the idea, if only temporarily.

Now, a bill that would prevent such a plan from ever happening and ensure there are thorough evaluations of any other proposed changes to Florida’s precious green spaces is one step closer to passing.

Members of the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Committee voted unanimously to advance a measure (SB 80) that would more tightly define the purpose of Florida’s state parks and limit what can be done to them.

The measure’s sponsor, Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell, said the Governor’s “Great Outdoors Initiative,” which the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced in August, had “a variety of things that many people felt were not appropriate for our state parks.” Among them: golf course, pickleball courts and hotels.

SB 80, Harrell said, would address those concerns and “make sure that we are preserving our state parks for what they were originally intended for.”

If passed, the bill would:

— Explicitly state in Florida statutes that state parks and preserves must be managed for conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses, public access, related amenities and scientific research.

— Prohibit DEP from authorizing use or construction activities within a state park that may cause significant harm to the park’s resources.

— Mandate that there must be a public hearing and a minimum 30-day notice before the hearing, on any changes to any plan for any state parks. A list of the proposed changes must be made available online. Currently, the notice and public hearing requirements only apply to parks of 160 acres or more.

— Specify that “conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses” do not include sports requiring facilities like golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts, ball fields and other similar facilities.

— Require DEP to manage recreational uses in a manner compatible with, and that ensures the conservation of, the state’s natural resources by minimizing impacts to undisturbed habitats and maximizing the use of already disturbed upland regions.

— Allow for the installation and operation of camping cabins with a maximum occupancy of six guests per cabin.

­— Require the formation of an advisory group, composed of many of Florida’s environmental stakeholders, to evaluate the conditions and needs of state parks and provide a report to the Governor and Legislature by Dec. 1.

Harrell’s bill — co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Island and Don Gaetz of Pensacola, as well as Democratic Sen. Carlos G. Smith — won praise on both sides of the dais.

Smith called it “a great piece of legislation” that will safeguard Florida’s “natural beauty and the state parks that exist within” it.

“We were all dismayed last Summer when suddenly out of nowhere these plans were revealed to pave over our state parks with pickleball courts and golf courses and hotels and lodges,” he said. “You are right when you say that is not the purpose of our state parks.”

Residents and representatives from several environmental advocacy groups — including the Audubon Florida, Friends of the Everglades, Florida Native Plant Society, 1000 Friends of Florida and Bear Warriors United — spoke in favor of the measure too.

Some asked Harrell to amend it so its language is even more restrictive.

SB 80 has two more committee stops in the Senate. The Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government will take the bill up next.

Its House companion (HB 209) by Republican Reps. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach and John Snyder of Stuart awaits a hearing before the first of two committees to which it was referred last month.