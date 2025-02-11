Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris push retirement system changes to help recruit educators

A pair of Central Florida Democrats are backing legislation to expand Florida’s retirement program in hopes that schools can recruit more employees to fill critical shortages.

Kissimmee Sen. Kristen Arrington and Orlando Rep. Rita Harris filed bills (SB 478, HB 395) that would eliminate some of the current timeline rules on Florida’s Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) that determine when retirees can be rehired.

“By expanding DROP eligibility, we are making it easier for retired school personnel to quickly return and fill critical gaps without sacrificing their retirement benefits,” Arrington said in a statement. “This is an important step in addressing the growing teacher shortage and ensuring that our schools have the qualified professionals they need. This bill is about supporting our schools and giving students the resources they need to succeed.”

Arrington and Harris point to 10,000 vacancies in teachers and support staff across Florida as a reason why the changes need to be made.

Currently, public school retirees who participated in DROP must wait at least six calendar months before becoming eligible to be reemployed, the lawmakers said in their joint press release. They said their bill would grant teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and additional staff the opportunity to opt for reemployment quicker without affecting their retirement benefits.

“Florida’s public schools are in need of our support. This bill is not only about providing the best standard of education to our students but allowing our public schools to serve as a viable workspace, as well,” Harris said. “If passed into law, this bill would allow recently retired teachers, bus drivers, and school personnel to easily return to work if they choose. It is a simple step to providing much needed assistance to our public schools.”

If the bill is approved, it would take effect July 1.

The Legislature convenes in the Regular Session March 4.