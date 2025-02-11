February 11, 2025
Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris push retirement system changes to help recruit educators

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 11, 20253min1

hillboroughschoolbusedit
Arrington and Harris point to 10,000 vacancies in schools across Florida as a reason why the changes need to be made.

A pair of Central Florida Democrats are backing legislation to expand Florida’s retirement program in hopes that schools can recruit more employees to fill critical shortages.

Kissimmee Sen. Kristen Arrington and Orlando Rep. Rita Harris filed bills (SB 478, HB 395) that would eliminate some of the current timeline rules on Florida’s Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) that determine when retirees can be rehired.

“By expanding DROP eligibility, we are making it easier for retired school personnel to quickly return and fill critical gaps without sacrificing their retirement benefits,” Arrington said in a statement. “This is an important step in addressing the growing teacher shortage and ensuring that our schools have the qualified professionals they need. This bill is about supporting our schools and giving students the resources they need to succeed.”

Arrington and Harris point to 10,000 vacancies in teachers and support staff across Florida as a reason why the changes need to be made.

Currently, public school retirees who participated in DROP must wait at least six calendar months before becoming eligible to be reemployed, the lawmakers said in their joint press release. They said their bill would grant teachers, school nurses, bus drivers and additional staff the opportunity to opt for reemployment quicker without affecting their retirement benefits.

“Florida’s public schools are in need of our support. This bill is not only about providing the best standard of education to our students but allowing our public schools to serve as a viable workspace, as well,” Harris said. “If passed into law, this bill would allow recently retired teachers, bus drivers, and school personnel to easily return to work if they choose. It is a simple step to providing much needed assistance to our public schools.”

If the bill is approved, it would take effect July 1.

The Legislature convenes in the Regular Session March 4.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • PeterH

    February 11, 2025 at 3:54 pm

    Educators can not afford to live in Florida. Educator salaries are far below the national average. Youngsters will suffer the consequences of Republican mismanagement of our education system.

    Reply

