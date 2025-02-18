Jeanette Nuñez set to chair Space Florida Board after Gov. DeSantis’ appointment

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named close ally Jeanette Nuñez as Chair of the Space Florida Board of Directors.

Nuñez served as DeSantis’ Lieutenant Governor from 2018 until she became Interim President of Florida International University with DeSantis’ backing.

The Space Florida Board works to help grow and support the aerospace business. DeSantis highlighted Nuñez’s lengthy political career while listing her achievements in a press release announcing her appointment.

“Nuñez was also a State Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and was named Speaker Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018,” DeSantis said in the press release. “In her role as Lieutenant Governor, she oversaw the Florida Department of Health, led the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council, and served on the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.”

Nuñez’s reappointment on the Space Florida Board requires Senate’s approval.

Nuñez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations as well as a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University.

In 2023, DeSantis signed legislation reshaping Space Florida Board by adding more transparency for spaceport projects and reshaping the Board’s structure.

Among the changes, Space Florida is now required to submit more detailed annual reports on its efforts to develop the aerospace industry to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

DeSantis serves on the Space Florida Board along with five gubernatorial appointees, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, a Senate President appointee and a House Speaker appointee.

Also serving on the Board are employees from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority and an employee of one of Florida’s port districts or port authorities. Those Board members are also appointed by the Governor but serve as nonvoting members.