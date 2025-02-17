Luis Viera rules out bid for Mayor, mulls next political steps

Tampa City Council member Luis Viera will not run for Tampa Mayor, he told Florida Politics. While he’s not sure what his next step is politically, Viera intends to stay in the game.

“I have no plans to run for Mayor,” Viera said. “There is a time for everything and this is not the time for me to run for Mayor.”

Viera has been a rumored contender for Mayor as incumbent Jane Castor faces term limits, leaving the 2027 Mayor’s race open. Only one candidate has filed for the race so far — Alan Henderson — but plenty of names are rumored to be in the mix.

In addition to Viera, former Mayor Bob Buckhorn is widely believed to be planning a return to office, while most expect Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson to also run.

“A lot of people see how hard I work in office and think that means I am running for Mayor,” Viera said, adding that his “work ethic and values have no connection to mayoral ambitions.”

He’s not sure yet where his future in politics is headed after his term is up in 2027 — the same time Castor leaves office — but said he has “no doubt” he “will look at other opportunities to serve.”

“I love being a public servant because I really love my constituents — all of them, Republican and Democrat. An elected official serves everyone — not just the people who voted for you or agree with you. I am proud of the relationships I have with people who disagree with me,” Viera said.

He has options. Odd-numbered seats on the Hillsborough County Commission are up for election next year. That means Harry Cohen, Gwen Myers, Donna Cepeda and Joshua Wostal will all be up for re-election.

Cohen and Myers, like Viera, are Democrats, meaning it’s unlikely he’d challenge either of them. Plus, he doesn’t live in the districts they represent — Viera lives in New Tampa.

Cepeda and Wostal, both Republicans, are each elected countywide, meaning Viera could challenge either of them.

He could also wait until 2028, when incumbent Republican Commissioner Ken Hagan is up for re-election. Viera’s New Tampa home is in Hagan’s District 2.

The 2028 option, however, might be a more challenging path. Hagan has served for more than two decades and is known for his ability to be a prolific fundraiser. But Viera has strong relationships with his neighbors and constituents in New Tampa, which could present a challenge to Hagan unlike any the longtime incumbent has faced in recent election cycles.

And there is also the chance for Viera to run for state office. Viera is in Rep. Fentrice Driskell’s House district. She cannot seek re-election in 2026 due to term limits, meaning Viera could vie to succeed her. He’d be attempting to fill big shoes — Driskell is currently serving her second term as House Democratic Leader, a back-to-back leadership role that is unprecedented.

Presented with those options, Viera acknowledged he has a lot to consider this year as he mulls his next steps.

“I truly care for the people that I serve with all my heart. They know where I stand and they know that I stand,” he said. “That is, even when they disagree with me, they know that I stand and I think (they) respect that. You have to stand for something. I promise you, I will continue to stand for something, but in another capacity.”

Viera, a Tampa lawyer, has served on the Tampa City Council since 2019. He’s been active in the community for far longer, with service on the Hillsborough County Bar Association Diversity Committee and the Tampa Civil Service Board.

He is also the founder and former President of Lawyers Autism Awareness Foundation, and serves on the Board for Tampa Bay Best Buddies, a group that advocates for and helps individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities, an issue for which Viera has been a vocal advocate himself.

While Viera hasn’t yet decided what his next move is, people in the community are looking forward to whatever comes after the City Council.

“When it comes to chatter about who will succeed Mayor Castor, Luis’ name has been at the top of the list, and he would have made a formidable contender,” said Christina Barker, Chief of Staff for the Vinik Family Office and a former top staffer in Buckhorn’s previous administration.

“His pragmatic and agreeable approach, shaped by his dedication to the district he has represented on council, would have set him apart. Luis has a natural inclination towards building consensus and often seeks compromise, which are qualities that will undoubtedly serve him well whether he seeks a county or state office next.”

Barker added that “other mayoral hopefuls are letting out a sigh of relief they won’t have to take on Luis and his stellar record.”

One of his constituents, Abe Brown Ministries President Robert Blount, stopped just short of endorsing Viera for whatever office he may subsequently seek and made clear he was speaking for himself, not on behalf of the nonprofit he leads, but had high praise.

“A servant leader prioritizes the needs of others, empowers their team, and fosters growth by leading with humility, empathy, and a commitment to service. That is Luis Viera,” Blount said.

Viera said his passion for service is unmoved as he contemplates his political future, noting that “our disturbing national political environment” is driving his desire to continue helping his community.

“To me, terms like social justice, diversity, pluralism, inclusion, are not words to hide — they are representative of how we have progressed as a country,” Viera said. “We risk abandoning how we build futures and some cheer the pouring of gasoline on historic fires of race, xenophobia and bigotry. We can’t stop fighting for the Family of America.”

Whatever comes next, Viera said he will continue to be a bridge builder in Tampa.