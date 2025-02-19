Carolina Amesty appears in federal court as judge sets restrictions

Former state Rep. Carolina Amesty, who is facing federal criminal charges, was ordered Tuesday to surrender her passport, get rid of any guns at her home, and isn’t allowed to go to Tallahassee as part of the conditions of her release, court records showed.

Amesty, a Windermere Republican who was voted out of office in November, is charged with two counts of stealing COVID-19 relief loans. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

“Today’s court proceeding represents a clear religious prosecution and a further personal political attack against me,” Amesty wrote on X after her federal court hearing.

Judge Robert Norway denied Amesty’s request to travel to Tallahassee, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“I’m a former state representative, and there are still matters I have to travel to Tallahassee for,” said Amesty, at Tuesday’s hearing, according to the Sentinel.

“If you perchance need to go to Tallahassee, your attorney can file a motion for permission to do that,” Norway told her.

As part of her release conditions, Amesty is only allowed to go to the Middle District of Florida, which includes Orlando and Tampa, and the Southern District of Florida, which includes Miami.

Brad Bondi, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, represents Amesty.

According to the federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division in January, Amesty is accused of stealing $122,000 in COIVD relief funds through the Carolina Amesty Foundation and Dinocar Auto Sales. These funds were used to pay her credit cards, buy furniture, and spend on other businesses that she and her family ran.

The federal complaint said the foundation of which Amesty listed as the CEO had been set up the day before she submitted the loan application, while the car company she said she owned was created the same day as the application was filed. Federal authorities said she had lied about the numbers of employees and revenues in her organizations on her applications.

“There were no records to indicate that Dinocar Auto Sales was even licensed to operate as a car dealership,” the complaint also said.

The federal complaint said Amesty and an unnamed relative had filed at least 15 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications to obtain more than $500,000 in loans on behalf of eight entities.

Amesty blamed the media and former President Joe Biden Tuesday.

“The relentless and baseless legal attacks on me and my family are outrageous remnants of the Biden DOJ and fly in the face of our Constitution,” Amesty wrote on X. “Together with my excellent and experienced legal team, we will fight this absurd prosecution, defend my innocence and the religious organizations that are under attack, and ensure the truth comes to light.”