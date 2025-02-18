Wilton Simpson appoints Douglas Goerke to new State Immigration Enforcement Council

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke will be one of eight inaugural members of Florida’s new State Immigration Enforcement Council.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson named Goerke to the panel, where he’ll join four appointees chosen by the Legislature’s top two officials in advising the Cabinet on how best to coordinate immigration enforcement with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I am proud to appoint Chief Goerke to the State Immigration Enforcement Council,” Simpson said in a statement.

“Florida is leading the way in enforcing immigration laws, holding the line against illegal immigration, and ensuring criminals do not find sanctuary in our communities. Chief Goerke’s leadership, experience, and dedication to upholding the law will be instrumental in driving our efforts to protect Florida citizens.”

Goerke’s law enforcement career dates back nearly a quarter-century, beginning when he joined the Orlando Police Department in 2001. He ultimately rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.

He also served as a Task Force Agent for the Department of Homeland Security and as executive co-chair of the Orlando Urban Area Security Initiative. He held command assignments over the Tactical Patrol Unit, Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, Intelligence Unit, Patrol Division, Professional Standards Division, and Orlando International Airport.

In January 2022, he was selected as Chief of the St. Cloud Police Department. Last year, the agency responded to more than 93,000 service calls.

Goerke holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and was recognized by the Florida Police Chiefs Association as “Outstanding Command Officer of the Year” in 2018.

His community involvements include serving as President of the Florida Chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation, a veterans charity.

Goerke said in a statement that he was honored by the appointment and thanked Simpson for the opportunity.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our communities is a top priority,” he said. “I look forward to working with fellow law enforcement leaders to provide meaningful recommendations and assistance to the board to further strengthen illegal immigration enforcement efforts across Florida.”

Established under SB 2C, a sweeping immigration measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed less than an hour after lawmakers passed it last Thursday, the State Immigration Enforcement Council is composed of eight members: four appointed by the Senate President and House Speaker, and four appointed by each member of the Cabinet.

All must be Police Chiefs or Sheriffs.

Once up and running, the Council will advise and make recommendations to DeSantis and the Cabinet on local immigration enforcement efforts, needs and information sharing. The Council will also seek training and strategic guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and provide DeSantis and the Cabinet, acting as a new State Board of Immigration Enforcement, on strategies to increase the number of available detention beds that ICE can use.

State Immigration Enforcement Council members will typically serve four-year terms; however, to ensure staggered terms, the four members initially appointed by DeSantis, Simpson, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General James Uthmeier will serve two-year terms.

Other inaugural members include Sheriffs Bob Gualtieri and Grady Judd, whom Senate President Ben Albritton appointed, and Sheriffs Bill Prummell and T.K. Waters, whom House Speaker Daniel Perez appointed.

The original appointing authority must fill any vacancy on the Council.