Bob Gualtieri, Grady Judd appointed to State Immigration Enforcement Council

Senate President Ben Albritton has appointed Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to the new State Immigration Enforcement Council.

The Legislature recently approved a sweeping immigration measure, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, meant to align state policy with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown priorities. The legislation included creation of the Immigration Enforcement Council, which will coordinate with the federal government on immigration.

The Council is made up of eight members, with Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez appointing two Sheriffs each. The four other members are Police Chiefs appointed by DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Chief Financial Officer and Attorney General.

Gualtieri praised new immigration action under Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and state leaders.

“Under President Trump, ICE is robust and active. We stand ready to help. The legislation passed last week provides tremendous resources local law enforcement can draw upon to assist the federal government with arresting, detaining, and beginning the process of deporting criminal illegal aliens. Training new and existing officers to assist with the enforcement of federal immigration law and increasing our detention capacity for criminals awaiting deportation will help keep our communities safe,” Gualtieri said, referencing $250 million set aside in the new immigration legislation for law enforcement.

“I’m grateful to President Albritton for ensuring law enforcement have had a seat at the table and look forward to the work ahead to both assist the federal government and support the efforts of local law enforcement from across the state.”

Judd, meanwhile, praised Florida for its efforts to align its immigration policies with the Trump administration.

“Florida is so far ahead of other states. From the Governor to the Legislature to state and local law enforcement, we are all working together to vigorously enforce the laws,” he said.

“I appreciate that under President Trump the federal government will be meeting their responsibilities head on. The State Immigration Enforcement Council will serve as a voice for local law enforcement and help make certain we are ready to assist the Trump Administration with the most significant crackdown on illegal immigration in the nation. President Albritton has been a friend for decades, and I appreciate the trust he is placing in me to serve in this role.”

The Council will be responsible for requesting guidance from ICE and giving updates to the State Board of Immigration Enforcement on local law enforcement efforts on immigration. The Council will also provide recommendations on financial needs to meet established goals; guidance on how to enhance information sharing between state, local and federal agencies and data centers; and strategies for increasing the number of available detention beds for ICE use.

“Sheriff Gualtieri and Sheriff Judd are two of the most experienced and well-respected law enforcement officers in the country. Their wisdom and experience are highly-valued, and I am honored they have agreed to represent the Senate on the State Immigration Enforcement Council,” Albritton said.

“They have been with us every step of the way providing insight and counsel from the perspective of the brave men and women who are on the front lines protecting our communities. The legislation we passed last week invests heavily in the resources and funding local law enforcement will need to support the enforcement of federal immigration law. I deeply trust their judgment to advise the Cabinet on those needs and determine how to best divvy up those resources. When you have the right people with a seat at the table, and everyone works hard at listening, it always yields the best results.”

The Council is required to meet for the first time no later than April 1, and must meet at least quarterly after its initial meeting.

Gualtieri has served as Pinellas County Sheriff since 2011, when former Governor Rick Scott appointed him. Gualtieri was subsequently elected to the office in 2012, and re-elected in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

He has served on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice and previously served as President of the Florida Sheriffs Association, where he now serves as the current legislative committee chair. Gualtieri also serves on the Major County Sheriffs of America Board and is a member of the National Sheriff’s Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Police Executive Research Forum.

He also chaired the MSDHS Public Safety Commission in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting in 2018. The group issued a 500-page report the following year resulting in significant improvements to school safety in the state.

Judd was first elected Polk County Sheriff in 2004 and has been serving with the agency since 1974, rising through the ranks from dispatcher to patrol and every rank from Sergeant to Colonel.

Judd is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar and the FBI National Executive Institute. He also served as President of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Major County Sheriffs of America, a national organization serving counties with populations of 500,000 or more.