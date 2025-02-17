February 17, 2025
1000 Friends of Florida wants more restrictions on potential development at state parks
A crowd gathered at Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin on Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Perry/ Florida Phoenix)

The group advocates for even more strict guidelines to prevent new construction.

Florida legislators are already making it clear they want more protection for state parks to prevent any proposed plans for new development. But 1000 Friends of Florida officials say lawmakers could go even further.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last year proposed his “Great Outdoors Initiative” to add golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels, among other amenities, to nine Florida state parks. In a rebuke of those plans, the Senate has advanced legislation (SB 80) seeking to prevent that from happening again.

The 1000 Friends of Florida group lauded the proposed Senate bill and endorsed any efforts to block new amenities to state parks. But leaders of the group, which advocates for controlled growth in the state, say the state should go further to protect state parks.

“We are concerned that the bill only covers the immediate threats to our parks. With two more Senate committees, a full Senate vote, and House action still ahead, there’s time to strengthen the bill,” said an email written by Kim Dinkins, policy and planning director of 1000 Friends.

DeSantis was roundly criticized last Summer by advocates of state parks who said the environmentally sensitive lands weren’t intended for development of such amenities. He rescinded any plans for development after public backlash that included protests at some parks.

Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell said her drafted bill will “make sure that we are preserving our state parks for what they were originally intended for.”

While 1000 Friends of Florida say that’s heading in the right direction, the group wants more steps to be taken. The group wants lawmakers to strengthen conservation intent, remove language encouraging development in “disturbed” areas, clarify rules for unsolicited development proposals, eliminate vague terms that weaken protections, add explicit prohibitions and definitions, and extend protections to state forests and wildlife management areas.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

#FlaPol

