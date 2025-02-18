House panel recommends veto overrides for Geraldine Thompson project, Ruth Eckerd Hall

A House panel is recommending sparing six members’ projects — including one to honor the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson and others fixing Key West’s San Carlos Institute and Clearwater’s performing arts center — from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vetoes.

Last year, DeSantis axed millions of dollars from arts and museums in unprecedented funding cuts. In recent days, several House panels have reevaluated the funding cuts as the Republican-led Legislature pushed back on DeSantis’ power in a move rarely seen so far in his tenure.

The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Libraries, Cultural and Historical Preservation Budget Issues made the recommendations Monday evening after meeting twice this month. Combined, the two public meetings lasted less than an hour.

The group’s leader, Orlando Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia, said they were focused on member projects in their decision-making. The group did not recommend rescuing any of the projects from the $32 million in line-item vetoes for projects that had already been vetted by the state.

“I would support, quite frankly, any and all of these grants and aids simply because I think that they’ve been more fully vetted than, frankly, I was capable of doing,” said Rep. Richard Gentry, an Astor Republican.

Three of the six recommended member projects are located in the greater Tampa area while the others are in Orlando, Key West and Brevard County.

Plasencia said the panel will report back to the House Speaker Daniel Perez to recommend the projects worthy of state funding, including $200,000 for a Florida Black music legacy exhibit at an Orange County museum.

“Florida and Florida performers have played a leading role in producing musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters. This project will elevate this history and those who made it. Their works will be showcased year-round at the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture,” read the proposal sponsored by Thompson, who was the museum’s founder.

Thompson died last week at age 76 from surgery complications.

Lawmakers called funding the project a fitting tribute to honor Thompson’s legacy.

“For her, gospel was also something that she lived day in and day out. Sometimes you could hear her humming and singing some gospel tunes,” said Rep. Daryl Campbell.

Funding the museum would inform the community on important local history while also helping them reflect “as they mourn a loss of a giant in their community,” said the Fort Lauderdale Democrat.

Another $1 million project the panel said should be spared would help repair the San Carlos Institute in Key West.

“The San Carlos Institutes 99-year-old building is an historical and architectural jewel in urgent need of repairs. Water intrusion and concrete spalling threaten its structural integrity,” the proposal said. “The project seeks repair to the causes of the rapid deterioration of the building. The San Carlos Institute, founded in 1871, is one of Florida’s most beautiful and historical landmarks.”

Rep. Danny Alvarez said the state gave nearly $3 million in 1981 to support the institute with a rich history, “They were good stewards of it … and now they’re asking for help again,” the Hillsborough County Republican said.

There’s also $820,000 for restoring Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater after recent storms, and to help protect it from the next one.

The list of fixes includes: “Repair of water-damaged parking lot pavement, replacement of external doors with hurricane rated fixtures, repair of lift station, sump pump and replacement of piping for flood prevention, fire pump repair and replacement of alarm control board, repainting of exterior damaged by weather.”

Gentry called the hall important to the region’s economy. “I would hate to see it suffer anymore from what apparently is water intrusion and things like that,” he said.

Other projects spotlighted by the panel are:

— $650,000 for the Phase 2 construction on Cape Canaveral Light Station. The project would finish the light station with the reconstruction of the other two keeper cottages.

— $500,000 for designing and building a bandshell at Tampa’s historic Perry Harvey Park to host more concerts and events. “This is something that could have multiple uses within the community and also help with larger revitalization of the economy in that area,” said Rep. Lindsay Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat.

— $50,000 for a mobile library branch in New Port Richey to visit underserved communities.