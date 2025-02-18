Florida’s immigration fight: Jason Pizzo bill demands all employers use E-Verify

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo is critical of Republicans for not doing enough to stop illegal immigration by cracking down on employers hiring undocumented workers.

Now, the Democrat from Sunny Isles Beach is sponsoring a new bill to require all employers, no matter how many employees they have, to use E-Verify to confirm new hires can legally be employed.

“Florida Republicans have insisted that we are in an immigration crisis. We are,” Pizzo said in a statement late Monday. “However, declaring a state of emergency, passing a few messaging bills, creating transport programs, and blowing millions of taxpayer dollars do not make us the ‘toughest in the nation’ on illegal immigration. Alas, we find ourselves at the end of a third ‘Special Session’ in three weeks because we just can’t seem to get it right.”

Any employer, which includes private companies, public agencies, and subcontractors, violating the law would face stricter punishments under Pizzo’s SB 782.

The state would revoke or suspend the employer’s licenses for one year and issue a fine up to $10,000.

If the employer broke the law three times, the fine would rise up to $250,000 and all licenses would be permanently revoked.

If an employer broke the law and an incident happened where somebody died as a result of the undocumented worker’s actions, the fine would be $500,000.

The fines would go to the Florida Highway Patrol to help them enforce immigration laws.

If the bill is passed when the Legislature convenes March 4, Pizzo’s bill would take effect July 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is supportive of expanding Florida’s 2023 E-Verify law which currently only applies to employers with at least 25 employees.

“Some of the people in the Legislature, like even one of the Democrats, is pointing out, ‘Why don’t we just say all, all hires?’” DeSantis said last week. “And I’m for that. I think we should do that. All hires should be given E-Verify.”

DeSantis signed an immigration legislative package last week that makes entering Florida illegally a crime at the state level, requires the death penalty for undocumented migrants convicted of capital offenses and gives $250 million to local enforcement to help with immigration enforcement.

During the debate, Pizzo called the bills weak as he spoke out during the third Special Session on immigration.

“We all know that the largest incentive for illegal immigrants to come to United States is earning a living,” Pizzo said when he tried to sponsor an amendment. “If we’re going to be tough on illegal immigration … we should be honest with ourselves and require all employers in Florida to use E-Verify.”

Senate President Ben Albritton ruled Pizzo’s amendment was “out of order” during the Special Session so the Democrat’s proposal was not allowed to get voted on during the floor.

“It was ruled out of order because everything we’re doing in this bill was about the infrastructure of state government, not the private sector. It didn’t fit within the call,” Albritton said afterward, adding he expected the issue to be brought back up during the Regular Session and he is “potentially” open to expanding E-Verify.