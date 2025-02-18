Ron DeSantis above water but under 50% approval in statewide poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strong numbers with Republicans give him an overall positive favorability rating in a new poll from the University of North Florida.

But despite his appeal to voters inside his own party, he’s still not above 50% overall in the survey of 871 registered voters conducted earlier this month.

DeSantis has 48% approval against 43% disapproval, and key to that performance is GOP support.

Only 9% of Republicans disapprove of the Governor, while 86% approve of him.

However, he’s a tougher sell to independent and no-party voters. Of that group, 46% disapprove of the second-term Republican, while just 39% approve.

Predictably, Democrats are also down on DeSantis. Just 7% approve of him, while 82% disapprove.

Luckily for DeSantis and his overall approval rating, there are more than a million more Republicans than Democrats in the state, and the poll’s R+11 composition reflects that.

On other splits, including gender and education, DeSantis’ performance is typical of Republicans.

In terms of demographics, he’s most popular with men (56% approval), White voters (53%), and non-college voters (50%). And in terms of age groups, DeSantis does best with voters between 35 and 44 years of age, with 58% approval.

Meanwhile, only 45% of college educated votes, 42% of women and 19% of Black voters approve of DeSantis.

The survey was in the field between Feb. 5 and Feb 14.