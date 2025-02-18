February 18, 2025
Ron DeSantis above water but under 50% approval in statewide poll
DeSantis defends use of "illegal alien" in immigration discussions.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 18, 20252min0

DeSantis EOG twitter
Republican voters are enough to keep DeSantis on the right side of this survey.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strong numbers with Republicans give him an overall positive favorability rating in a new poll from the University of North Florida.

But despite his appeal to voters inside his own party, he’s still not above 50% overall in the survey of 871 registered voters conducted earlier this month.

DeSantis has 48% approval against 43% disapproval, and key to that performance is GOP support.

Only 9% of Republicans disapprove of the Governor, while 86% approve of him.

However, he’s a tougher sell to independent and no-party voters. Of that group, 46% disapprove of the second-term Republican, while just 39% approve.

Predictably, Democrats are also down on DeSantis. Just 7% approve of him, while 82% disapprove.

Luckily for DeSantis and his overall approval rating, there are more than a million more Republicans than Democrats in the state, and the poll’s R+11 composition reflects that.

On other splits, including gender and education, DeSantis’ performance is typical of Republicans.

In terms of demographics, he’s most popular with men (56% approval), White voters (53%), and non-college voters (50%). And in terms of age groups, DeSantis does best with voters between 35 and 44 years of age, with 58% approval.

Meanwhile, only 45% of college educated votes, 42% of women and 19% of Black voters approve of DeSantis.

The survey was in the field between Feb. 5 and Feb 14.

