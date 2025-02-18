February 18, 2025
UNF poll: Donald Trump voters are standing by their man
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Donald Trump
'Trump's supporters are still along for the ride.'

A new survey shows very little buyers’ remorse among Floridians who voted for Donald Trump to be President for a second time.

The first four weeks of the Trump administration have seen shake-ups in foreign policy, the fight against illegal immigration and the federal workforce. But a University of North Florida poll shows that among the 380 Trump voters polled between Feb. 5 and Feb. 17, just 3% regard the man from Mar-a-Lago unfavorably.

Meanwhile, 94% of that group still approves of the President’s job performance.

Polling Director Michael Binder notes that “even with the sweeping changes implemented since he took office, so far it seems that Trump’s supporters in Florida are still along for the ride.”

Trump voters standing with the President are a key reason that he is still regarded favorably overall, with 47% approval against 45% disapproval in the larger sample of 871 registered voters.

The 319 poll respondents who voted for Democrat Kamala Harris are not sold on the first few weeks of the Trump presidency. Just 2% approve of the President’s job performance so far, while 93% disapprove.

The 133 non-voters polled are also nonplussed. Only 24% of them approve of Trump’s second term thus far, while 52% disapprove.

While they may be sour on Trump post-election, though, their failure to turn out in November when it mattered makes their concerns moot.

Trump took 56% of the vote in Florida in last year’s election, defeating the then Vice President by 13 points and making a mockery of Democratic claims that Florida was in play despite the Harris campaign not investing significant resources in the state.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories