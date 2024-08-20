Ballard Partners teams up with top firms in U.K., Japan

Ballard Partners announced the formation of exclusive strategic alliances with KyodoPR in Japan and SABI Strategy Group in the United Kingdom.

“We are honored and excited to partner with KyodoPR and SABI Strategy Group, both of whom are impressive and leading firms in their countries,” said Brian Ballard, President and Founder of Ballard Partners. “This collaboration further strengthens our ability to serve our clients by providing unparalleled service across the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.”

KyodoPR, a premier public affairs firm in Japan, offers strategic communication and government relations counsel to a distinguished roster of domestic and international clients. The firm is renowned for its deep understanding of the Japanese political landscape and its ability to develop and execute effective communication campaigns.

“We are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in providing our clients with excellent insight and assistance in the US market,” said Tetsuya Tani, President of KyodoPR. “By combining our expertise, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive suite of services to support their business objectives.”

Founded in 2015, SABI Strategy Group is a leading strategic communications firm based in London. SABI provides public relations, campaign management, research, and government advocacy services to a diverse clientele, including governments, political parties, multinational corporations, development organizations, and family offices.

“By joining forces with Ballard Partners, we are solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled strategic counsel and support to our clients as they navigate the complexities of the American market,” said Henry Sands, Founder and Managing Director of SABI Strategy Group. “By combining our expertise, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive suite of services to support their business objectives and navigate the evolving geopolitical environment.”

These partnerships mark the launch of the Ballard Global Alliance, a network designed to provide unparalleled government relations and public affairs services in key international markets. Each firm will continue to operate independently under its existing management teams while sharing offices and facilities.