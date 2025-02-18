CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas announces new leadership team

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) has selected its leadership team for the remainder of the program year, which ends on June 30, 2025.

The new team aims to solidify CareerSource’s commitment to workforce development in the Tampa Bay region with a dynamic approach to addressing local employment needs and regional economic growth.

The organization is committed to equal opportunity employment and provides auxiliary aids and on-demand services for individuals with disabilities.

Barclay Harless, a seasoned banker with Valley Bank, will continue as Chair. He brings to the table extensive experience in commercial banking and community involvement.

Dr. Rebecca Sarlo of Evara Health remains Secretary, leveraging her 20 years of educational expertise to enhance training and curriculum strategies.

Gary T. Hartfield, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting, has been elected Vice Chair. Hartfield’s healthcare, insurance, and advocacy background for underserved populations positions him to drive innovative solutions for job seekers.

Donald H. Noble, a finance executive and founder of Accelebron, Inc., has been appointed Treasurer. A U.S. Air Force veteran with over 25 years of leadership experience, Noble’s financial expertise will ensure effective resource management and impactful workforce programs.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Chair,” Harless said. “CareerSource is going to do big, bold things for our region, workers, and employers in the coming years!”

Hartfield echoed this sentiment: “As Vice Chair for CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, I’m eager to expand access to meaningful employment.”

Dr. Sarlo emphasized the importance of education and training, highlighting her passion for empowering individuals. Noble added his commitment to financial stewardship, maximizing resources for impactful workforce programs.

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers will guide the newly formed leadership team. Flowers will chair a committee of elected officials overseeing CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, and Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal will serve as Vice Chair.

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas serves as the designated local Workforce Development Board for Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. It operates under the governance of a Board of Directors appointed by a group of key local elected officials from each County Commission.

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas works to connect employers with a skilled workforce and supports the economic growth of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The organization provides direct services supported by various U.S. Department of Labor programs, totaling $39,085,000, with 96% federally funded.