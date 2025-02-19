February 19, 2025
UWF adding respiratory care program to College of Health
The University of West Florida is adding a respiratory care program. Image via University of West Florida.

Drew DixonFebruary 19, 20253min0

Respiratory Therapy
The Panhandle campus is 1 of only 3 schools in the state to offer a respiratory care curriculum.

The University of West Florida (UWF) is adding a rare chance for students to specialize in respiratory health care.

The new respiratory therapy program at the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health is only the third of its kind in Florida, and such programs are still fairly rare across the country. The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences specializing in Respiratory Therapy curriculum involves in-person classes at the UWF campus in Pensacola.

“We’re excited to offer one of the few programs of its kind in the nation, giving students the chance to step into a growing and incredibly rewarding field,” said David Bellar, Dean of the College of Health. “Respiratory therapists are important components of the overall health care system that make a real difference in people’s lives, and this program is designed to prepare our students to do just that with confidence and compassion.”

Respiratory therapy provides training and education in the treatment and care of heart and lungs. Patients suffering from breathing conditions are the primary focus of the curriculum. In Florida, that involves the increasing aging population in the state, as well as addressing lingering complications from COVID along with asthma-associated conditions.

The UWF program is particularly focused on critical care, neonatal-pediatric care and advanced diagnostic procedures.

UWF officials say there’s a growing demand for respiratory care professionals in the medical field.

“UWF’s new BSHS-RT program will prepare graduates to work in various health care settings including hospitals, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, home health care and research institutions. The program also opens doors to management positions within health care organizations, teaching roles and research opportunities, in addition to laying the foundation for those who wish to pursue graduate studies in related fields,” a news release said.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories