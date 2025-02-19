February 19, 2025
Tom Leek, Sam Greco move to protect historic buildings from demolition
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 12/14/22-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, responds to questions on the Senate property insurance bill, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Tearing down culturally significant buildings may come with new costs soon.

New legislation would give code enforcement boards and special magistrates authority to sanction those who tear down historic structures.

Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Sam Greco introduced measures (SB 582, HB 717) to specifically protect structures listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

That is the “the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation,” according to the National Park Service, which has been authorized to catalogue these structures nationwide since 1966’s National Historic Preservation Act was passed federally to stop a trend of so-called urban renewal that replaced much of America’s legacy.

As of this writing, Florida has more than 1,700 qualifying properties on this list according to Florida’s Department of State.

The legislation from Leek and Greco would permit fines of “up to 20% of the fair or just market valuation of the property before demolition of the building or structure, as determined by the property appraiser” if destruction of buildings was “knowing and willful and was not permitted or the result of a natural disaster.”

If the measure passes and is signed, it takes effect in July and amends Chapter 162 of Florida Statutes, which deals broadly with administrative liens.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

