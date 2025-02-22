February 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis finishes behind JD Vance, Steve Bannon in 2028 CPAC straw poll
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 22, 20253min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio speaks to Ukrainian official, suggests UN can help bring peace with Russia

HeadlinesNew Administration

Donald Trump cans Joint Chief of Staff chair

HeadlinesInfluence

Prostitution targeted in Dana Trabulsy bill

desantis 2 ap
The Governor has an uphill path to a future presidential nomination according to another survey.

Another presidential poll finds Florida’s Governor taking the bronze medal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis got 7% in the CPAC 2025 straw poll vote, narrowly trailing Steve Bannon (12%) and far behind Vice President JD Vance (61%).

Other Florida politicians also had some backing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has 3% support, while Sen. Rick Scott is at 1%.

DeSantis continues to be at or below 10% in straw or scientific polls.

An Echelon Insights survey conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 found the Governor of Florida at 10% support, 29 points behind Vance.

Other polls have shown DeSantis far behind Vance as well.

A January survey from McLaughlin & Associates showed DeSantis at 8%, behind Vance and Donald Trump Jr.

DeSantis was also at 8% in an Echelon Insights poll of the theoretical contest conducted last year, with Vance nearly 30 points ahead of him.

DeSantis’ comments about his future intentions have been all over the place, meanwhile, but he clearly is not closing the door.

“Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out,” DeSantis said in February 2024, addressing the 2028 question during a call with people who pledged to be his delegates at the GOP Convention.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” DeSantis said to a radio host in Iowa in January of last year.

While Vance appears to be the runaway favorite this far out, Trump made news on Super Bowl Sunday when he said Vance was not the 2028 Republican heir apparent during a Fox News interview, though Trump did call the former Ohio Senator and best-selling author “very capable.”

“It’s too early,” the President said.

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio speaks to Ukrainian official, suggests UN can help bring peace with Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories