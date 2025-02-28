Tampa General opens Florida’s first and only freestanding behavioral health teaching hospital

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is celebrating another Florida first and only.

Earlier this week, the nationally recognized academic health system formally cut the ribbon to signify the grand opening of TGH Behavioral Health Hospital. The state-of-the-art hospital is located in the heart of the Tampa Medical and Research District and is a joint venture between Tampa General, Lifepoint Health and the University of South Florida (USF) Health Morsani College of Medicine.

The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital is an important step forward to increase access in Florida to high-quality behavioral health care. Currently, nearly 1 in 4 Americans live with a mental illness, and more than half the U.S. population resides in an area with a shortage of mental health professionals.

“With the opening of TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, we are making a significant leap forward in addressing the pressing need for mental health services in our community and across Florida,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

“This facility is more than just a hospital — it is a beacon of hope for patients and their families, offering compassionate, personalized care provided by world-class academic-based physicians with access to the latest research and cutting-edge technologies.”

The new 83,000-square-foot hospital opens to the public this March and features 93 inpatient beds. The hospital will be staffed by a dream team of USF Health psychiatrists and psychologists, supported by Tampa General therapists and specialized nursing staff, who will work together to provide personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs.

“We believe partnerships like this one are transformative for our communities,” said David Dill, Chair and CEO of Lifepoint Health.

“Our team first partnered with Tampa General in 2020 to build the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital, and expanding on our work together to bring additional specialty services to the region was a natural next step. By leveraging the respective strengths of Lifepoint, TGH and USF Health, this hospital will have an outsized impact on access to vitally needed mental and behavioral healthcare in Florida. We know that accessible care changes lives in innumerable ways, which is why it’s the driving force behind Lifepoint’s mission of making communities healthier.”

What’s more, the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will serve as a key behavioral health training and education center. The hospital will provide invaluable hands-on learning opportunities for medical students and residents from USF Health’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences.

“Through our comprehensive academic, research and clinical activities, the University of South Florida is uniquely positioned to help address the growing demand for behavioral health services in our community, and we are proud to take part in this important initiative alongside our partners at Tampa General Hospital,” USF President Rhea Law said.

“We deeply appreciate our state leaders for supporting this project that will provide significant impacts for patients and for recognizing the immense value that TGH and USF Health contribute to our region, our state and beyond.”

Tampa General brought on Doug Leonardo, with more than 25 years of experience in behavioral health, to serve as the President and CEO of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital.

“This is the start of a new era in mental health care, combining academic excellence with patient-centered treatment,” Leonardo said. “The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital will transform the landscape of behavioral health services in Florida, ensuring that individuals and families receive the support they need for mental wellness and recovery.”

Senate Rules Chair Kathleen Passidomo, Senate Majority Leader Jim Boyd, Sen. Darryl Rouson, House Education Chair Jennifer Canady, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, and Reps. Karen Gonzalez Pittman and Susan Valdés were in attendance at the celebration Tuesday.

“The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital is a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work together to bridge the gap in mental health services,” Passidomo said. “We are proud to work with Tampa General to set the standard for the nation in quality and access to care.”

During the 2024 Legislative Session, the Legislature passed a measure (SB 330) to create a behavioral health teaching hospital designation in state statute. The law names the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital as the first of just four behavioral health teaching hospitals in the state.