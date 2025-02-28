Tom Leek files bill targeting cities’ excess funds for stormwater

Sen. Tom Leek is introducing Senate Bill 1548 to ensure local governments prioritize stormwater projects before seeking state funding.

Titled “Florida Building Code,” the bill addresses using excess funds collected by local governments through permitting and licensing fees.

This initiative, led by the Ormond Beach Republican, responds to a long-standing City of Daytona Beach audit. Leek claims approximately $11 million in impermissibly collected fees is currently being held.

“A local government should not receive additional state funds for stormwater management improvements while it is under audit by the state and until it has expended all impermissibly collected permitting and licensing fees,” Leek stated, directly referencing Daytona Beach’s situation.

SB 1548 amends Florida Statutes to require local governments to allocate excess code enforcement fees for necessary stormwater management repairs.

It mandates that if a local government collects excess fees, those funds must first be used for stormwater improvements before requesting state funding.

The bill also specifies limited use of these funds in other areas and prohibits cities from using them in certain departments.

If stormwater projects are not needed, the funds can be redirected for purposes such as fee rebates, computer upgrades, or training. However, any city or county under legislative audit within the past year or failing to provide required information will be ineligible for additional state funds. These provisions aim to ensure responsible spending and prioritize critical infrastructure needs.

The bill is expected to be debated during the upcoming Legislative Session, which begins Tuesday.