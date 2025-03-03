March 3, 2025
Former Congressman and prominent Miami politico Lincoln Díaz-Balart dies at 70

Jesse SchecknerMarch 3, 20256min0

Lincoln Diaz-Balart
His family said a public memorial will soon be announced.

Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Chair Lincoln Díaz-Balart, who served in both chambers of the Florida Legislature before winning a long-held seat in Congress, has died.

He was 70.

Díaz-Balart’s brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, shared word of his death Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lincoln Díaz-Balart,” the post on X said.

“Defender of the silenced and oppressed, author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship, and the author of the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NCARA), Lincoln’s legacy of achievement will endure for generations and continue through the work of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) which he founded in 2023.

“Lincoln’s profound love for the United States, and his relentless commitment to the cause of a free Cuba, guided him through his life and 24 years in elected public service, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. … We will miss him infinitely.”

Born in Havana, Cuba, on Aug. 13, 1954, to Rafael Lincoln Díaz-Balart and Hilda Caballero Brunet, Díaz-Balart and his brothers Mario, Rafael and Jose grew up steeped in politics. His father served as Majority Leader of the Cuban House of Representatives and Deputy Secretary of the Interior.

His grandfather Rafael José Díaz-Balart and uncle Juan Caballero served in the Cuban House too. His aunt, Mirta Díaz-Balart, was briefly married to longtime dictator Fidel Castro and was the mother of the dictator’s only recognized child.

In 1959, the Díaz-Balart family fled Cuba after their home was looted and burned by pro-Castro forces during the Cuban Revolution, according to Díaz-Balart’s congressional bio. They lived in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Venezuela and Spain before planting roots in Miami.

Díaz-Balart’s postgraduate education was expansive and included study at Cambridge in England. He earned his law degree from Case Western University in Cleveland before returning to Miami to work in private practice and as an Assistant State Attorney.

Díaz-Balart was first a registered Democrat until 1985. He led the Florida Young Democrats and ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature in 1982. He changed parties in 1985 during then-President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

The following year, he won a seat in the Florida House. Three years later, he was elected to the state Senate.

As a state lawmaker, Díaz-Balart pursued policies to steepen sentencing for crimes against police and drug-related money laundering, improve substance abuse treatment, provide low-interest loans for home construction and require companies that do business with Cuba to disclose those arrangements.

He ran to represent the Florida’s newly established 21st Congressional District in 1992, defeating former state Sen. Javier Souto with 69% of the vote in Republican Primary and coasting into office without General Election opposition. He won re-election eight times.

Díaz-Balart wasn’t afraid to vote against his party when doing otherwise would conflict with his moral compass. He was one of three Republicans who didn’t sign the 1994 Contract with America. He also opposed welfare reform legislation in 1996 because it included supplemental security income cuts for immigrants who entered America legally.

He also opposed efforts to prevent children of undocumented migrants from enrolling in public school, successfully fighting to remove the provision from the 1996 Immigration Act.

___

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

