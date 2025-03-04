George Moraitis announced campaign against Jared Moskowitz in CD 23

Former state Rep. George Moraitis is planning to challenge U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz for his seat in Congress.

Moraitis said he’s running in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District as a “proven conservative leader.” The U.S. Naval Academy graduate said he would bring a record of bipartisan success to serving South Florida in Washington.

“I have spent a lifetime in service to our nation and community, and I am running for US Congress to serve our nation, restore the American dream for our citizens, and protect our God-given freedoms upon which our country was founded,” the Fort Lauderdale Republican said.

“As a former state legislator, I’ve seen firsthand how the government can be a force for good – but also how it can fall short. It’s time to bring new leadership to Washington that’s willing to make tough decisions and put the interests of our citizens first.”

Moraitis served in the Florida House from 2010 until 2018 when term limits prevented him from running again. In his last term, he was an alternative Chair of the House Administrative Procedures Committee and Vice Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He stressed his time in the U.S. Navy and as an attorney, saying his career has long been focused on public service. He practices law with his father at Moraitis, Karney, Moraitis & Quailey in Broward County.

“I’m ready to take my proven leadership and common-sense approach to Congress and will work tirelessly to get things done,” Moraitis said. “Washington is broken, and it’s time for a change. I will stand strong for the values that make our country great, and I will always put the people of Florida first.”

He said his agenda includes prioritizing economic growth, fiscal responsibility, strengthening national security and protecting the American way of life.

Moraitis is the second Republican to file to challenge Moskowitz, after perennial candidate Darlene Swaffar.

Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, won election in 2022 by the smallest margin of any candidate in Congress in Florida that year, then won re-election over Republican Joe Kaufman last year with 53%.