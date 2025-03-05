Byron Donalds bucks NRCC, commits to town hall

The Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) advises members not to hold town hall events amid outrage over federal firings. But U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is disregarding calls to avoid the public.

“I’m doing a town hall in a couple of weeks,” said Donalds, a Naples Republican, while appearing on the “Ingraham Angle.”

“And look, I would tell any Democrat that wants to come out there and astroturf my town hall, bring it, because we’re going to talk the truth, we’re going to talk about what’s really going on. I’m not afraid of you. It’s about time we get down to business here in D.C.”

Per multiple published reports, NRCC Chair Richard Hudson of North Carolina urged lawmakers to stick to virtual events during a closed-door caucus meeting, because activist groups were hijacking in-person gatherings.

Other Florida Republicans say they won’t have town halls, even virtually.

As reported by Jacksonville Today, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford prefers small, scheduled meetings.

“They want you to host these town hall meetings, and they will go there and just scream and holler, and act like fools, and I am not going to be a part of that,” Rutherford said. “That is what happened the last time, and I am not going to participate in that. People are welcome to come to my office. I will meet with one, two, three or four people, but I am not going to set up an opportunity for a mob to act out in front of media; ain’t going to do it.”