In Disney wrongful death lawsuit, widower fights for restaurant records

The man whose wife died from severe food allergies after eating at a Disney Springs restaurant is fighting to get recipes, the fryer’s cleaning history and other records as part of his ongoing lawsuit.

Jeffrey Piccolo’s attorney complained that Raglan Road is slow to release records, according to a motion filed last month. Orange Circuit Judge A. James Craner called an April 17 court hearing over the issue.

Piccolo is suing Disney and Raglan Road, the independently run Irish pub, following his wife’s 2023 death that got national attention following Florida Politics’ reporting. Kanokporn Tangsuan, 42, a beloved doctor from New York, died from anaphylaxis after she collapsed at the popular Disney World outdoor shopping and restaurant complex shortly after eating dinner at Raglan Road.

Last year Disney sought to dodge the lawsuit by trying to get the case thrown into arbitration because of a clause in the company’s terms and conditions for Disney+ streaming services and its theme parks app. Disney later backtracked on its controversial legal stance and said the lawsuit can move forward in the court system, where Piccolo wants a jury trial.

In Piccolo’s 2024 lawsuit, he said they had checked with the server several times to make sure his wife’s food was free of allergens. Tangsuan had severe allergies to dairy and nuts.

Since Tangsuan ate fried foods during her fateful meal, Piccolo’s attorneys are asking for the cleaning history of the fryer.

“The records previously produced are records about the cleaning policy, not what was actually done for September 2023 and October 1-5, 2023,” the Feb. 24 court filing said. “Defendant has no records that it complied with its fryer cleaning procedures.”

Piccolo’s side also wants the personnel files of the restaurant manager, the couple’s server and 11 other employees with their personal information and financial information taken out.

Raglan argued in the court the request was “vague,” “overly broad” and wasn’t relevant to the lawsuit.

Piccolo’s legal team is also trying to unearth records from Disney and Raglan about their communication over the complaints when customers received the wrong meal with allergens during the past three years.

Piccolo also wants a copy of the restaurant’s lease with Disney.

“The lease agreement between the parties is, in part, evidence of Defendant Disney’s right of control over the actions of Defendant Raglan Road,” said Piccolo’s attorney in a court filing in the latest batch of record requests.

Both sides have sought a tsunami of records in the discovery phase since the lawsuit was filed more than a year ago.

Disney, for instance, asked for Tangsuan’s medical records dating back 10 years. Disney also wanted records about the couple’s Orlando vacation and asked for all communications and receipts from the couple’s visits at Howl at the Moon, Senor Frogs, the Polite Pig, Salt and Straw, Raglan Road and Starbucks, as well as their stop at Universal.

It’s unlikely the public will ever see any of these records — the Judge is allowing them to be filed confidentially.

Court records reveal potential smoking gun evidence. Tangsuan’s doggy bag with her leftovers was saved and frozen.

Piccolo’s attorney petitioned the courts in November for guidance on how to test it.

“Although it is unknown how much food is in the sample or whether it is enough to be tested, it is in the best interest of the parties to attempt to have the food sample tested for allergens,” Piccolo’s attorney said in a court filing.

Disney, Piccolo and Raglan can all agree on at least one fact: The lawsuit is complicated.

“Specifically, this case involves complex discovery and trial involving a large number of fact and expert witnesses,” the three sides said in January in a joint motion asking a Judge to designate the lawsuit “complex,” signaling it could be a lengthy trial.

Tangsuan was on vacation with her husband and her mother-in-law, but after dinner, their paths diverged. Piccolo went back to the hotel and Tangsuan went shopping alone in Disney Springs until she collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

The court filing said Tangsuan may have spoken on the phone with her mother-in-law before she died. The long list of other witnesses, besides Tangsuan’s family, include Raglan and Disney employees, first responders, physicians, the coroner, food safety experts and damages experts.

All three sides — the restaurant, Disney and Piccolo — did not return messages for comment for this story.