Gov. DeSantis reappoints Thomas Hobbs, Brian McElfatrick to Hillsborough transit board

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed two members to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) board.

Thomas Hobbs is the Chief of Staff for Port Tampa Bay and a current member of the Florida Army National Guard. He also serves as a board member of the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay. He earned an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary social science and a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

Hobbs has more than 20 years of experience in Florida politics, including at the beginning of his career working on drug control policy in then-Gov. Jeb Bush’s Office. Hobbs also served in the Bush administration leading the special projects division within the Office of Policy and Budget.

Hobbs also served for two years in the Florida House as the Deputy Director for Majority Whip, and has been a contract lobbyist for the past decade, representing several Fortune 500 companies and interests in the technology, education, local government and special district sectors.

Brian McElfatrick is a shareholder, executive committee member and practice group leader for the Bush Ross law firm. He previously served as Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit and was recognized by Florida Trend magazine as Florida’s “legal elite.” He earned his undergraduate degree from Bates College and his law degree from Indiana University.

McElfatrick is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer. He represents corporations and individuals on business-related matters in federal court, and provides dispute resolution through arbitration and mediation.

The HART board is made up of 15 members, serving as representatives from Hillsborough County, the three incorporated cities within the county and the state of Florida. The Governor is tasked with appointing the state representatives.