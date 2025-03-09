The Players PGA tourney gears up for competition this week and sizeable charitable donations

Arguably the highest profile golf tournament in Florida in recent memory gets underway this week and there’s going to be a lot more than golf pros competing for a purse of $25 million. While competition among the golfers will be intense, the bounty of charitable donations will be sizeable.

The Players Championship at Sawgrass has quite a setting ahead of it for the tournament at The Players Stadium Course this week as one of the most compelling story lines is rising PGA super star Scottie Scheffler will be aiming for a “three-peat” of winning the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach. No player has ever won The Players tournament three years in a row since it was founded in 1974.

While the competition will heat up until the final round of competition March 16, the contributions to the community will be flowing from organizers of The Players. It’s often been debated whether The Players should officially become the fifth major golf tournament on the PGA Tour, but there’s no debating the huge charitable contributions generated from the event.

Since its founding 51 years ago, The Players Championship has contributed $120 million in donations to Northeast Florida nonprofit organizations.

“It’s a big number, and sometimes hard to fully grasp, but it’s one that’s changing lives,” a news release from The Players said.

This year, The Players organizers have dedicated each day of the tournament to represent a charity that the tournament will prioritize for contributions. Tuesday, when the official tournament gets underway, The Players will single out the Five Star Veterans Center for focus.

Wednesday will shift attention to the Jacksonville Humane Society while Thursday shines the spotlight on the First Tee nonprofit organization dedicated to developing youth leadership in communities.

Friday guides contributions toward the Wounded Warrior Project while Saturday raises awareness for the Community Hospice Foundation.

The curtain falls on The Players on March 16 and final rounds on that Sunday which will see the tournament highlighting efforts to help with donations to the Malivai Washington Youth Foundation. That nonprofit assists in youth academic and athletic development.