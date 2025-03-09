March 9, 2025
Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in a restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago
Mar-a-Lago. Image via AP.

Associated Press
March 9, 2025

fbi-mar-a-lago-search-trump-affadavit-02-ap-llr-220824_1661370798455_hpMain_16x9_992
There were two incidents this weekend when officials had to advise pilots of air space for Donald Trump's Florida home.

Air Force fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying in the temporarily restricted airspace near Donald Trump’s Florida home Sunday, bringing the number of violations to more than 20 since the president took office on Jan. 20.

North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that Sunday’s incident, which took place as Trump finished a round of golf at his West Palm Beach golf course, saw F-16s deploy flares to get the attention of the civilian pilot. Jets also conducted an intercept on Saturday morning shortly after Trump arrived at the course from his private Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

Officials said the airspace intrusions in the heavily congested South Florida airspace prompted fighter jet intercepts but did not alter Trump’s schedule or impact his security. NORAD says the flares may have been visible from the ground but burn out quickly and don’t pose a danger.

Federal officials maintain a permanent flight restriction over Trump’s club that expands to a radius of 30 nautical miles when the president is in residence.

Violations and intercepts are relatively routine, but NORAD is raising alarm over the frequency of intrusions since Trump’s inauguration. It says it has responded to more than 20 incidents and blames civilian pilots for not following regulations requiring them to check for airspace restrictions before taking off.

“Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” Gen. Gregory Guillot, the commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said. “The procedures are not optional, and the excessive number of recent TFR violations indicates many civil aviators are not reading Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMS, before each flight as required by the FAA, and has resulted in multiple responses by NORAD fighter aircraft to guide offending aircraft out of the TFR.”
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Associated Press

One comment

  • Peachy

    March 9, 2025 at 5:38 pm

    Rick Whitaker get his pilot’s license?

    Reply

