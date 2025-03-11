March 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Modern Ag Alliance survey: Floridians want lawyers to back off farmers seeking crop protection measures

Drew DixonMarch 11, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.11.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Associated Industries of Florida legislative priorities include tax cuts, ‘safe’ offshore drilling

HeadlinesNew Administration

Donald Trump halts doubling of tariffs on Canadian metals, after Ontario suspends electricity price hikes

An orange gate against a bright blue sky with beautiful puffy white clouds overlooking a massive sugar cane field in central florida.
The new poll shows lawyers falling out of favor with Floridians who want famers to thrive.

When it comes to agricultural interests in Florida, most people say they’d like to see more protection of farmers.

The Modern Ag Alliance (MAA) recently conducted a survey of Floridians that shows residents of the state are leery of legal actions that could compromise crop protection. Both a majority of Republicans and Democrats agree farmers should have access to tools that protect produce on farms.

The study was conducted as some lawmakers across the country are considering legislation that blocks crop protection measures.

The survey found Floridians oppose lawsuits that could limit access by farmers to crop protection. Some 82% of Florida farmers voiced opposition, while 61% of all Floridians did the same. About 60% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans in Florida expressed the same sentiment.

“These findings send a clear message to Florida lawmakers that their constituents stand with farmers and they expect their elected officials to do the same,” said MAA Executive Director Elizabeth Burns-Thompson. “The crisis facing U.S. agriculture can be prevented by ensuring safe and essential crop protection tools remain available. If our leaders don’t act, the consequences will be felt at every dinner table in America.”

The Penta Group Intelligence research firm conducted online questionnaires with 500 Floridians and interviewed 50 Florida farmers in phone interviews between Jan. 29 and Feb. 18.

The survey also comes as legislation (HB 129) is being considered in the House. The measure, if approved, “prohibits products liability action from being brought under Florida Pesticide Law unless certain conditions are met.”

Other indicators from the survey show hostility toward legal actions against farmers in Florida. Some 74% of all Floridians say they’re concerned that legal action against crop protection manufacturers will lead to lower crop yields. Out of that, 87% Democrats share that view while 74% of Republicans reflect that opinion.

Lawyers who might challenge crop protection are apparently earning the ire of Floridians, as 67% of residents of the Sunshine State say they trust local farmers more than trial lawyers.

When it comes to agricultural policy in general, 80% of all Floridians say they prefer political leaders who stand with farmers over lawyers.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse panel gives first OK to Vicki Lopez's latest condo safety package

nextRobin Bartleman's Family Empowerment Scholarship bill advances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories