Modern Ag Alliance survey: Floridians want lawyers to back off farmers seeking crop protection measures

When it comes to agricultural interests in Florida, most people say they’d like to see more protection of farmers.

The Modern Ag Alliance (MAA) recently conducted a survey of Floridians that shows residents of the state are leery of legal actions that could compromise crop protection. Both a majority of Republicans and Democrats agree farmers should have access to tools that protect produce on farms.

The study was conducted as some lawmakers across the country are considering legislation that blocks crop protection measures.

The survey found Floridians oppose lawsuits that could limit access by farmers to crop protection. Some 82% of Florida farmers voiced opposition, while 61% of all Floridians did the same. About 60% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans in Florida expressed the same sentiment.

“These findings send a clear message to Florida lawmakers that their constituents stand with farmers and they expect their elected officials to do the same,” said MAA Executive Director Elizabeth Burns-Thompson. “The crisis facing U.S. agriculture can be prevented by ensuring safe and essential crop protection tools remain available. If our leaders don’t act, the consequences will be felt at every dinner table in America.”

The Penta Group Intelligence research firm conducted online questionnaires with 500 Floridians and interviewed 50 Florida farmers in phone interviews between Jan. 29 and Feb. 18.

The survey also comes as legislation (HB 129) is being considered in the House. The measure, if approved, “prohibits products liability action from being brought under Florida Pesticide Law unless certain conditions are met.”

Other indicators from the survey show hostility toward legal actions against farmers in Florida. Some 74% of all Floridians say they’re concerned that legal action against crop protection manufacturers will lead to lower crop yields. Out of that, 87% Democrats share that view while 74% of Republicans reflect that opinion.

Lawyers who might challenge crop protection are apparently earning the ire of Floridians, as 67% of residents of the Sunshine State say they trust local farmers more than trial lawyers.

When it comes to agricultural policy in general, 80% of all Floridians say they prefer political leaders who stand with farmers over lawyers.