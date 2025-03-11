Robin Bartleman’s Family Empowerment Scholarship bill advances

A House panel advanced a measure that seeks to enhance transparency within the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program in hopes of providing parents with the information they need to make informed decisions on their children’s education.

Weston Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman introduced the bill (HB 423) to allow more information to be made readily available to parents who are considering either private or public education.

“I come before you today to present a bill that is rooted in one simple, but essential principle: transparency for Florida’s families and students,” Bartleman said before the Student Academic Success Subcommittee.

“Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarship program was designed to give families choices in their child’s education. But for school choice to be meaningful, parents must have accurate and clear information about what a school can and cannot provide to make an informed decision.”

Bartleman said that while a child may have learning requirements listed in their personal education plans, oftentimes parents are not provided information on whether facilities necessary for their child’s education would be available to them before they switch schools.

“There is no requirement that the school provide the services listed in the child’s individual education plan, 504 plan, English learner plan, or education plan,” Bartleman said.

“Right now, too many families are making these life changing decisions without the full picture. This bill ensures that private schools participating in the Family Empowerment Scholarship program will provide clear, written notification to parents as to what services will be honored in those plans, I listed.”

Bartleman told subcommittee members that this is a consumer protection issue but does not dictate what services a private school can provide.

“This is a consumer protection issue. When parents choose a school for their child, they are making an investment into that child’s future,” Bartleman said. “They deserve honest and upfront information before they make their decision. This bill, let me be clear, does not dictate what services the private school can provide, or should provide. It simply gives the parents the information to make an informed choice.”

Eileen Segal from Florida PTA spoke as a proponent of the bill and said that it comes down to parents being able to make the absolute best choice for their children and their educational needs.

“Florida PTA does believe that funding for public education should stand,” Segal said. “However, we believe in public and parental choice, and when we have a parent who chooses to take their child, to decide that this is the best place for their children, and their child, especially a child with special needs, this bill provides it.”

Segal noted that transparency is key for families to make decisions and added that it aligns with Florida PTA’s mission.

“PTA believes that parents need to be informed, they need to have everything … transparent, they’re taking their loved child and putting them in this private school, but they need to know what’s going to happen,” Segal said. “This aligns with the PTA mission to make every child, and we stand here for every child, to make their potential a reality, and this bill will help all children in the state of Florida.”

The bill was voted for unanimously and will now be making its way to the Education and Employment Committee.