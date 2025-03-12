Karen Love ousts longtime Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson

Political newcomer Karen Love has defeated Gulfport’s longtime Mayor Sam Henderson, according to unofficial results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office following Tuesday’s municipal races.

Henderson has served as the small town’s Mayor since 2013. His term will now end, with Love earning more than 55% of the vote to Henderson’s 39%. A third candidate, John Liccione, collected fewer than 6% of votes cast.

While this is Love’s first foray into elected politics, she’s no stranger to Gulfport’s civic process, speaking frequently at City Council meetings.

Love ran on a platform based on transparency, open communication and problem solving, and emphasized the need for robust restoration efforts following back-to-back hurricanes in the Fall that brought significant devastation to the city, particularly its downtown waterfront.

The mayoral race was a low-budget one, with love raising just over $7,300 compared to Henderson’s $3,800. Liccione raised just over $6,000, according to the Gulfport Gabber.

Love also ran as a change candidate, with some residents feeling frustrated with vitriol that had recently crept into city business, including a back and forth between Henderson and City Council member April Thanos last April.

Also running on a change platform was Marlene Shaw, who also cruised to victory Tuesday night with nearly 60% of the vote. She defeated incumbent Christine Brown, who collected less than 29% of the vote, and Byron Chalfont, who received less than 12% of the vote.

Photo credit: Gulfport Gabber Facebook.