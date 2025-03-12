Keith Perry: Florida homeowners deserve roofing choices, not unnecessary restrictions

For decades, asphalt shingles have been the roofing material of choice for Florida homeowners, providing an affordable and reliable solution to protect homes from the harsh Sunshine State climate. Yet recently, reports have circulated that legislators may consider restrictions favoring alternative roofing materials.

This idea, driven more by market interference than sound policy, misrepresents the reality of Florida’s roofing industry and could ultimately hurt the very homeowners our laws should protect.

I’ve been a roofer and business owner my entire adult life, so I’ve spent decades on rooftops across Florida. I know firsthand what works in our state’s unique climate and what doesn’t. I also had the honor of serving in the Florida Senate and House and recognize bad ideas that would favor a select few at the expense of the general public.

Metal roofs are a great option that homeowners should have access to, but they should not be pawns in choosing winners and losers. Asphalt shingles have proven themselves to be a cost-effective, durable, and accessible roofing option for millions of homeowners. Any effort to restrict them would do more harm than good.

Asphalt shingles remain the most widely used and versatile roofing material in Florida, covering approximately 70-75% of homes. This isn’t by accident — homeowners choose asphalt shingles because they offer a combination of affordability, durability, and aesthetic appeal that other materials often can’t match.

Some critics point to the large number of insurance claims related to asphalt shingles as the reason to push for alternatives and restrict the use of asphalt. But this argument ignores a basic fact: asphalt shingles simply cover more roofs in Florida than any other roofing material. Damage doesn’t occur because of the roofing material itself – instead, it’s affected by whether the roof meets modern standards and, in some cases, by the quality of installation.

Government overreach is going to cost homeowners more money without any benefits. Rather than restricting options for Florida homeowners, we should be focused on strengthening overall roofing performance across all materials.

Over the years, Florida’s building codes have improved significantly and modern asphalt shingles have evolved to meet higher standards for wind resistance, hail impact, and fire protection. The industry continues to innovate, with manufacturers working alongside regulators to improve installation practices and durability.

There are already proposals to further enhance Florida’s building codes to improve roofing resilience — without placing unnecessary financial burdens on homeowners and would-be homebuyers.

If Florida were to impose new restrictions or disincentives on asphalt shingles, the biggest losers would be working families and middle-class homeowners who can’t afford more expensive roofing materials like metal or tile. Roofing policies shouldn’t be dictated by the commercial interests of those selling competing products but should instead prioritize consumer choice and economic fairness.

As someone who has built a career in the roofing industry, I know that no two homes — and no two budgets – are alike. Homeowners should have the freedom to choose the roofing materials that best fit their needs.

As a roofer, a business owner and former legislator, I urge policymakers, industry leaders, and regulators to take a measured, fact-based approach to roofing discussions. Let’s focus on ensuring strong building standards, promoting consumer education, and allowing homeowners the freedom to choose the roofing materials that best fit their needs and budgets.

Keith Perry is a former member of the state Senate representing Alachua, Putnam, and part of Marion counties in North Central Florida.