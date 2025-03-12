March 12, 2025
Casey DeSantis betting market cools as Byron Donalds support solidifies

A.G. Gancarski
March 12, 2025

Casey DeSantis via her X account
Will she ultimately bow out before she officially jumps in?

Investor sentiment is building against the First Lady running for Governor in 2026.

On the question of whether Casey DeSantis will run for Governor, Polymarket shows a “yes” share now at 40 cents.

To put that in perspective, a “yes” was priced at 71 cents on March 9, suggesting that people willing to spend money on this proposition are moving away from what would be an unprecedented campaign.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the First Lady have done their part to try to stoke interest in the still prospective campaign, including by strategic undercutting of President Donald Trump’s endorsement of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

This month saw the First Couple golf with Trump. They also had breakfast together.

Casey and Ron DeSantis quoted baseball legend Yogi Berra when addressing reporters recently, stoking speculation that she would run.

“To quote the late Yogi Berra,” the First Lady said when asked if she was running, “if you see a fork in the road, take it.”

“You guys can read into that what you will,” he said. “I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of very perceptive comments.”

The long-dead and largely forgotten Berra isn’t likely to endorse in next year’s Republican Primary. But others, including the Club for Growth PAC and Donald Trump Jr., are on board with Donalds in what appears to be an early attempt to clear the field and foreclose the possibility of a DeSantis dynasty.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

Categories