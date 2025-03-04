‘Birdie on the hole’: Ron DeSantis touts timely golf outing with Casey DeSantis, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump may have endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds to be his partner in the Governor’s Mansion. But when it comes to the golf course, Trump is teeing off with a potential 2026 rival of the Naples Congressman.

“⁦Casey DeSantis teeing off at Trump Int’l in Palm Beach (made birdie on the hole). Casey and (Trump)⁩ had no trouble winning the match,” dished Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Presumably, the candid golf shot of the potential candidate and the President was snapped Saturday, the same day the trio had breakfast together.

The First Lady and the Governor quoted baseball legend Yogi Berra when addressing reporters on Friday, stoking speculation that she would run.

“To quote the late Yogi Berra,” the First Lady said Friday when asked if she was running, “if you see a fork in the road, take it.”

“You guys can read into that what you will,” he said. “I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of very perceptive comments.”

People willing to invest money in the proposition think there’s a better than even chance Casey DeSantis runs, meanwhile.

As of Tuesday evening, a “yes” share for the First Lady entering the gubernatorial race is priced at 63 cents on Polymarket.

This isn’t even the high-water mark for the First Lady. A “yes” share was priced at 69 cents Sunday evening.

The Governor has golfed with Trump many times before. And he’s won some himself.

“Well, we were on the same team … and I won the match, which was good because I didn’t want to be a drag on that,” DeSantis said back in January on The Dana Show.

But the stakes may have been higher on Saturday for the First Couple’s political future than in any previous game.