Marco Rubio deflects questions on Canadian statehood

Secretary of State Marco Rubio isn’t saying whether he thinks the U.S. should annex its neighbor to the north.

During comments to media, the former Senator stayed away from endorsing or denouncing the Donald Trump position that Canada should be the 51st state.

The timing of the question is notable. G7 nations Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States will meet in Quebec starting Wednesday.

“That’s not what we’re going to discuss at the G7, and that’s not what we’re going to be discussing in our trip here,” Rubio said.

“We have a lot of other things we work on together. We defend North America through NORAD and the airspace of our continent together, so — not to mention the issues of Ukraine and other commonalities. So we’re going to be focused in the G7 on all of those things. That’s what the meeting is about. It is not a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada.”

Rubio also summed up his read on Trump’s economic argument for annexation.

“Well, he said it should become the 51st state from an economic standpoint. He says if they became the 51st state, we wouldn’t have to worry about the border and fentanyl coming across because now we would be able to manage that. He’s made an argument that it’s their interest to do so. Obviously the Canadians don’t agree, apparently.”

The President has promulgated potential statehood as a lever in a trade war with Canada that was not anything he campaigned on.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem.”