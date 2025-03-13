March 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ben Albritton says Florida is in the fight to help autistic kids as bill clears Senate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, talks with the media after the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gabrielle RussonMarch 12, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to loosen media protections, compel outlets to remove online content advances in Senate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.12.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel advances bill to pay interns and apprentices less than minimum wage

FLAPOL030425CH082
The bill expands early intervention services, funds summer camps and incentivizes training for providers who work with kids.

The Senate cleared a bill with bipartisan support Wednesday to give more services to children with autism.

“What we’re doing today is we’re sending a message to those parents,” said Senate President Ben Albritton Wednesday after he called the initiative a priority when the Legislative Session started this month. “We hear you, and we see you and we’re running to your fight.”

The legislation could provide new resources to more than 20,000 Florida preschoolers diagnosed with autism and 66,000 school-age children, lawmakers said as SB 112 passed 38-0.

“We look at the services that we are providing for them. Is it adequate? Is it enough? Are we really doing what the state of Florida needs to do to diagnose, treat and provide services to individuals with autism,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell on the Senate floor Wednesday before the vote. “This bill is the next step.”

The bill proposes sweeping changes, including applying for federal funding to expand the Early Steps intervention program to care for up to 4-year-olds. The age limit is currently 3-years-old.

A Florida Department of Health grant program would also be expanded to offer free autism screenings and referrals.

“The earlier you have a child diagnosed with autism, the better the outcome, the more they are able to adapt, the more they are able to communicate,” Harrell said.

To advance research and provide information to parents, the bill establishes the University of Florida Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment as the statewide hub coordinating with state and local agencies. UF would develop a free online “mico-credential,” and the state would pay providers a stipend if they complete it to get additional training caring for young people with autism. The UF hub would oversee startup grants for autism charter schools and summer camps for young people with autism.

Harrell, a Republican from Stuart, called the issue personal since she has two nephews on the autism spectrum.

“This is step one,” she told her colleagues. “Who is going to join me?”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 3.12.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

nextBill to loosen media protections, compel outlets to remove online content advances in Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories