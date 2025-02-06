Ben Albritton prioritizes autism help, backs new bill

A new bill backed by Senate President Ben Albritton would provide more support for parents who have children with autism and would expand existing free state services.

Sen. Gayle Harrell filed SB 112, which would extend the Early Steps program availability until a child’s fourth birthday, from its current expiration at age three. It would also make other changes to help charter schools and summer camps designed for autistic students. The bill would also expand the health department’s program to include free autism screenings.

Albritton called helping people with autism a legislative priority.

“This bill offers new support from all angles, coordinating research and training, expanding early detection, and increasing education opportunities and other treatment services that help families facing a diagnosis of autism,” Albritton said. “As always, parents are in control and equipped to make the best decisions to help children reach their full potential.”

Harrell, a Republican from Stuart, said “early detection and intervention services promote positive outcomes for infants, toddlers, and children with a disability or developmental delay.”

“Under this legislation, parents will have the opportunity to continue critical early intervention services provided through the Early Steps Program until their child turns four and begins receiving services provided through the school district,” she said in a statement.

The bill would also set up rules for children living with autism in the transition to PreK-12 school, which would allow kids to continue receiving services.

Harrell’s bill would designate the University of Florida Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment as the statewide hub working with other agencies for autism research, educating parents, and determining best practices, according to the bill.

The center would administer a grant program to fund summer programs designed specifically for children with autism.

“By developing summer programs designed specifically for children with autism, we can help parents find summer camps and other activities that can accommodate the specific needs of a child with autism, ensuring year-round continuity of care,” the Senator said.

The center would also administer startup grants for planning charter schools for students with autism.

A Florida Department of Health grant program would also be expanded to provide free screenings for autism and provide referrals for treatment under Harrell’s bill.