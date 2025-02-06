Florida unemployment down again, continuing January trend

New unemployment claims in Florida are down again, though only slightly, for the week ending Feb. 1.

There were 5,685 first-time jobless claims filed in the state last week, down 62 claims from the week ending Jan. 25 before seasonal adjustments according to the latest unemployment report from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

It’s the third week in a row Florida’s new claims for unemployment insurance benefits have declined, though last week’s drop was not as dramatic as the previous two weeks in January. Then, claims were down about 1,000 in each week.

While the decline was less pronounced last week, it still signals a stable employment picture in the state.

Meanwhile, the general monthly unemployment rate for December in Florida held steady at 3.4%, which has held for several months. The rate sat at 3.3% for most of 2024.

Florida’s employment stability continues to outpace the nation. Nationally, there were 239,690 initial jobless claims, up 11,370 claims for the week ending Jan. 25, or a 5% increase. DOL officials said they had expected a decrease in filings.

The national weekly figure is also an increase for the same period a year ago, when there were 234,729 new jobless claims.

Amid the current economic stability, the Florida Chamber of Commerce issued its report on the economic state of the Florida economy, projecting optimism and leaving Chamber officials bullish on their outlook of the state’s economic picture for 2025.

The Chamber’s 2025 Florida Economic Forecast found the Sunshine State outpacing national growth trends, concluding Florida’s economy is bolstered by industries such as technology, health care, construction, and others.

“As we look into late 2025 and beyond, Florida isn’t just growing, it’s showing the rest of the nation what stable and well-planned growth looks like,” said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce & Foundation. “The report notes that while challenges like inflation and housing affordability persist, Florida’s ability to adapt and innovate will drive its long-term success.”