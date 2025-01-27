January 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s December unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Image via AP.

Drew DixonJanuary 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Daniel Perez is entering his less friendly to Gov. DeSantis era

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate, House rebuff Ron DeSantis’ Special Session call, then substitute their own vision

HeadlinesInfluence

Weed wars redux: Joe Gruters files medical marijuana home grow legislation that cracks down on hemp

jobless
Florida has outperformed the nation for 50 straight months.

Florida’s monthly unemployment rate finished 2024 on a high note. The  December jobless rate held steady at 3.4%

FloridaCommerce found there was no change from the November unemployment rate. While the percentage of the unemployed remained the same, the number of jobs added over the previous month was notable.

December saw 17,900 private-sector jobs added compared to November. The number pf private jobs compared to year ago has increased by 122,800. It was an increase that outpaced the national private sector job growth of 1.3% in the same time span.

“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decisive leadership, Florida continues to make gains for job seekers and job creators, maintaining economic stability for the workforce and creating confidence in capital for job creators,” Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said. “The Governor’s commitment to E-Verify, for example, has overlapped with a surge in tourism-related employment, proving that we can both protect our workforce and businesses from bad actors, and simultaneously see our job numbers grow.”

Miami, for several months in a row, has held on to the lowest unemployment rate in the state. The South Florida hub scored a jobless figure of 2.5% in December. While that’s the lowest metro jobless figure in the state, it was a slight uptick from November’s rate of 2.4% and a jump from December 2023, which saw a staggering low of 1.6%.

Fort Lauderdale’s metro area was near the Miami unemployment rate, at 2.9% in December, up only 0.1% from November figure and from December 2023.

Pensacola and Tampa metro areas tied for the highest unemployment rates in the state, both coming in at 3.2% in December.

Other areas of note include Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Orlando. All of those metropolitan areas recorded monthly unemployment figures of 3% in December.

Florida’s December unemployment rate continues the state’s streak of remaining lower than the national average. It’s been 50 months straight that Sunshine State unemployment has been below the national level, which is now 4.1%.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWeed wars redux: Joe Gruters files medical marijuana home grow legislation that cracks down on hemp

nextSenate, House rebuff Ron DeSantis' Special Session call, then substitute their own vision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories